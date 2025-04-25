NBA Finals Contender Tried Acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo at Trade Deadline: Report

One of the biggest non-moves at the NBA Trade Deadline in February was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors.

Instead, the Warriors ended up acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and now, Golden State is battling the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. That series is tied at 1 with a pivotal Game 3 slated for Saturday night.

As it turns out, KD wasn’t the only future Hall-of-Famer that the Dubs attempted to trade for over the winter.

According to a report by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors went as far as to reach out to the Milwaukee Bucks to express their interest in acquiring two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Warriors ‘Made a Call’ to Bucks Regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo

Siegel detailed just how serious Golden State was about pairing Antetokounmpo with fellow former NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry earlier this season.

“The Warriors have long been viewed across the NBA as a top landing spot for the Bucks star,” he wrote. “Giannis has long been on Golden State’s wishlist, and the organization made a call to the Bucks at the trade deadline regarding Antetokounmpo, sources said. This was before acquiring Jimmy Butler and after their failed pursuit of Durant.”

Siegel added that, if the Warriors still want to make a run at “The Greek Freak” this summer, it would be costly.

“Now that Butler is in the mix and under contract long-term, trading for Giannis and pairing him with Curry would be impossible without moving Butler. Other teams have much better assets to offer up if Antetokounmpo was going to be on the move anyway,” the insider explained.

Could Antetokounmpo Still Leave Milwaukee?

Even though general manager Mike Dunleavy and company struck out on landing Antetokounmpo this season, that doesn’t mean that the 30-year-old’s days in Milwaukee may not be numbered.

It’s been reported that Antetokounmpo wants to stay with the Bucks (who selected him 15th overall during the 2013 NBA Draft), but that hasn’t stopped the constant flow of rumors regarding his potential exit.

“Giannis has always been happy in Milwaukee. This organization has always believed in him blossoming into the league’s best talent, and they have instilled nothing but confidence in his abilities to be the face of the NBA. Antetokounmpo and his family are treated like royalty in Milwaukee, and he has made it clear countless times that he is happy,” Siegel wrote. “At the same time, winning and his competitive spirit take priority. If that’s not happening in Milwaukee, the noise about Antetokounmpo possibly leaving will only grow larger. Giannis has hinted at this possibility should the Bucks continue to deal with unproductive playoff runs.”

Since being drafted 12 years ago, Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee has been highlighted by his nine All-Star appearances, pair of MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year honor and NBA championship. Following their first title in 50 years in 2021, however, the Bucks have now failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs three straight times.

With two more losses against the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee would suffer its third straight first round elimination, and Antetokounmpo’s future with the organization would remain a massive topic of discussion this summer.