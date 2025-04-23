Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Committed to Team’s Future

According to insider reports, star Giannis Antetokounmpo is committed to the Milwaukee Bucks long term plan.

In an episode of The Hoops Collective, ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst stated that Antetokounmpo hasn’t done anything to show the league that he’s interested in leaving Milwaukee and is committed to their future:

“And the other thing I’ll say is, from talking to people in and around Milwaukee, Giannis has given no indication throughout this entire season that he is not 100% focused on maximizing what the Bucks have.”

After being drafted by the Bucks in 2013, Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. In 2021, he and the Bucks one their first NBA title since 1971, but the team hasn’t been back to the NBA Finals since, their ceiling being the 2022 second round against the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks have shown commitment to Antetokounmpo in the past, as the team brought in Jrue Holiday in 2020 to help the Bucks reach the finals. In 2023, the Bucks traded for star guard Damian Lillard to add a potent offensive threat to pair with him. Unfortunately, for the team, the Bucks are 0-6 over their last two post seasons, and currently find themselves down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers.

While reports are stating otherwise, the Bucks aren’t in the most favorable spot currently. One of the oldest rosters in the league and their coaching turnovers over the last two seasons could make both Antetokounmpo and the team look elsewhere in the offseason. Though the Bucks are currently against the ropes, the team and their star appear to be on the same page.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is committed to the Milwaukee Bucks as the team looks to remain competitive in the NBA playoffs.