Warriors Expected to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for 6-Time All-Star: Report

The Golden State Warriors are being floated as a potential trade suitor for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. There is one important caveat as it is unclear if the Heat will listen to trade offers for the six-time All-Star.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are likely to have an interest in Butler if the star becomes available. The same cannot be said for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram who has also been the subject of NBA trade rumors.

“We discussed some of the Warriors’ options on our offseason preview podcast,” Slater detailed in a May 30, 2024 story titled, “Klay Thompson’s market, Warriors coaching staff changes and other free agents to watch.” “Two quick situations of note: If Brandon Ingram hits the trade market, I would not expect the Warriors to show interest. If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree.”

Heat Rumors: Will Miami Look to Trade Jimmy Butler?

Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler: “If you're not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut.” pic.twitter.com/BorsYtOu8J — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 6, 2024

Butler’s future remains complicated and Heat president Pat Riley appeared to throw gasoline on the fire when calling out the superstar after Miami was eliminated. Riley discussed everything from Butler’s availability, contract extension (or lack thereof) and the star’s trash talk despite being sidelined.

Butler potentially still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $146.3 million contract. The superstar has a player option after the 2024-25 season.

If exercised, this would allow Butler the ability to hit free agency in 2025. Butler has a sizable $48.7 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Warriors Rumors: There Is a ‘Realistic Chance’ Klay Thompson Bolts Golden State in NBA Free Agency

Klay Thompson isn’t concerned about his upcoming free agency/potential last game as a Warrior “Nah. That’s life, man. Had so much success here not gonna let whatever happens in the future make me salty about what I’ve been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform.” pic.twitter.com/acCtAP7CYC — KNBR (@KNBR) April 16, 2024

The backdrop for this discussion is the uncertain future of Klay Thompson. If Thompson leaves in free agency, could Warriors get aggressive in trying to land a replacement star like Butler or another veteran? Slater reported that there is a “realistic chance” Thompson is playing elsewhere next season.

“The calendar flips to June this weekend. It’s the final month of Klay Thompson’s current contract with the Golden State Warriors, and there remains a realistic chance these are the fading days of his 13-year run with the organization,” Slater noted. “As the decision on his future nears, there’s been no notable movement from either side toward a resolution, league sources said.

“….[The Warriors] haven’t exactly been beating down his door to work out the framework for an extension (which can be signed at any time). In turn, the 34-year-old Thompson appears ready to test free-agency waters, exploring external options for the first time in his career.”

Warriors Rumors: Golden State May Look to Strike a Blockbuster NBA Trade for Heat Star Jimmy Butler

The Warriors are expected to show interest in Jimmy Butler this offseason 😮 (via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/dlewovNfU1 — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) May 31, 2024

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.4% from long range this season. The biggest number when evaluating Butler is his availability as the star played just 60 games in 2023-24. Butler has not played in 65 or more games in five straight seasons.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Butler’s preference would be to remain in Miami for the foreseeable future. It could be up to Miami on how they want to handle Butler’s future. If the door opens, the Warriors may attempt to form a new trio of Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“[Jimmy Butler] has always made it clear he wants to be in Miami long term, it’s going to be about will they be able to pay him what he wants,” Charania said in a May 7 episode of “Run It Back.”