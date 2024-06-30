Warriors May Trade for $158 Million Star in Post-Klay Thompson Plan: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are expected to begin life without Klay Thompson in the coming days. Barring a late turnaround, Thompson is expected to sign with a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency, per insider Marc Stein.

This leaves the Warriors with a starting spot to replace even though Thompson would likely have been fighting for the same gig if he returned to Golden State. Yahoo Sports’ NBA insider Jake Fischer believes New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram could be a potential trade target for the Warriors.

“The Warriors face their own predicament, having already agreed with [Chris] Paul to move back his contract’s guarantee date for the final year and $30 million on his deal,” Fischer wrote in a June 30, 2024, story titled, “How Paul George remains the key to the free agent market.” “What big swings are still out there, as Golden State has also put Andrew Wiggins on the trade block, according to league sources.

“The options range across a spectrum of upside, from sending out picks for Brandon Ingram to potentially acquiring one with Zach LaVine, sources said,” Fischer added. “But if no deal emerges, and the Warriors indeed lose Klay Thompson as Golden State and league personnel currently believe will occur, the Warriors are considering their best options, sources said, with the full mid-level exception that can become available to Golden State.”

Could the Warriors Strike a Blockbuster NBA Trade With the Pelicans for Ingram?

The Pelicans were able to land point guard Dejounte Murray in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks without trading Ingram. The forward has been floated as a potential trade chip as Ingram enters the final season of a five-year, $158.2 million contract. Ingram is slated to have a $36 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Fischer reported that the Warriors are exploring potential trades for Andrew Wiggins. Could this be the base of a potential deal to land Ingram? Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 35.5% from behind the three-point line in 64 appearances for New Orleans last season.

The Warriors Thought the Team Had a Trade With the Clippers for Paul George: Insider

Golden State was previously linked to star point guard Paul George, but were unable to work out a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported there was a point when the Warriors expected to land George before the point guard ultimately opted to hit free agency. The Warriors insider also termed Thompson’s future with Golden State as an “inevitable departure.”

“The Warriors had agreed to give George a max, four-year extension upon arrival,” Kawakami detailed in a June 29 article titled, “Inside the Warriors’ foiled Paul George attempt, Klay Thompson’s inevitable departure.” “They believed they had proposed several variations of a trade that the Clippers could and would accept.

“Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were 100 percent on board. George gave strong indications he wanted to join the Warriors. But the Clippers never agreed to any version of a trade, and now George is a free agent and essentially beyond the Warriors’ reach.”