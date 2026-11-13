NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Target Trouble, ‘Vultures Circling’ Pelicans, Big Board & More

Welcome to the NBA trade rumor mill, where the next man up mentality keeps rolling. Every time a bad team has its moment in the trade spotlight, there is a team waiting to come next. Start with the Pelicans’ targets but read on for a popular Warriors target, the Bulls, ex-Laker Deandre Ayton and more …

The team of the week on the mill is the New Orleans Pelicans, whose approach in the past year or so has been both frustrating and confusing to fans, outside observers and even rival teams who were hoping to get legit trade talks going with the Pels for players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy. The Pelicans followed a four-game losing streak to start the year with a four-game winning streak, but have reverted to a four-game losing streak again.

And not just any four-game losing streak. The last two losses have been by 51 points to the Warriors and by 34 points to the Brooklyn Nets at home. As the kids say, let that sink in.

In the meantime, we have seen Zion Williamson publicly call out the team, and video of point guard Dejounte Murray call head coach Jamahl Mosley by a profane name and Murray suggest there is sabotage within the team in a since-deleted tweet. When it comes to the Pelicans, whose status as a franchise in New Orleans is on delicate ground, this as a wretched turn of events. For the NBA trade rumor mill, it could be a gold mine.

As one NBA executive noted via text on Thursday: “The vultures are circling.“

Trey Murphy Always a Popular NBA Trade Rumor Target

Fact is, the vultures have been circling the Pelicans for a year now, but New Orleans has been able to beat them back with the belief that this team could compete if healthy and with a new coach. We’re 12 games in, so that’s out the window. What’s next is to see whether Joe Dumars, who has been shepherding the belief in this roster, is ready to cave in and sell off pieces. His problem now is that things are going so sideways in New Orleans that the asking prices will have to come down.

It’s better to sell when no one knows you’re a seller. Fair to reason that, now, the league will approach Dumars with lowball offers.

There are players with value here. First-round picks can be had for Murphy and Williamson, and even with the current state of play, the Pels can possibly get two picks for those players. There may be a first-round pick available for Jones, too, because of his defense, but his offense has been way down for three years–he is hitting 39.4% of his shots and 30.3% of his 3s in the last three years and is stepping into a three-year, $67 million extension that starts next season.

The Pelicans have asked for two first-rounders for Jones. They might have a hard time getting one.

The Pelicans do have two other young big men who interest other teams: Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic. Missi has been out with an injury, but Matkovic has been one of the biggest bright spots on this woebegone roster. So, take heart, Pels fans. Sort of.

Slow Down on Wendell Carter Jr.

We’ve already seen that the Warriors have been linked to a number of big men with the Kristaps Porzingis contract being a big piece that they can shop, offering a rival team cap relief. Basically, any $20 million (or less) center is going to fit the bill for the Warriors, and the one who matches the profile best is Wendell Carter Jr., who has been toiling in relative anonymity in Orlando, but has been playing well one a not-so-good team. The Magic are only not so good, they’re expensive, leading to the notion that they will sell off pieces to get themselves out of the second apron zone.

That might happen. But it is not going to happen soon. There is pressure on team president Jeff Weltman–who has been overseeing the team since 2017–to win now, and sending out his most consistent player (13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds this season) for the hollow contract of Porzingis isn’t going to help that goal. The Magic are 4-7, and not giving up yet.

If the Magic are sinking fast in February, Carter could be moved. But the Warriors want someone on the roster sooner than that, and probably will make a move before the Magic are ready to wave any white flags.

Bulls’ NBA Trade Rumor Stance, Who Wants Ayton?

Interesting to see if the new Caleb Wilson hand injury pushes the Bulls to begin selling earlier than expected. This season was, in part, meant to be a testing ground to see who and what fits around Wilson going forward, but he will be out for about a month-and-a-half. The Bulls could get real assets for Jalen Smith–who has a lot of fans in rival front offices–and Norman Powell, and might be able to salvage value from Nic Claxton if he puts his hamstring problem behind him.

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There is a lot of focus, for good reason, on Anthony Davis in Washington. But backup center Deandre Ayton is getting just 14.4 minutes per game and his $8.1 million expiring contract could be had for a song if there’s a team that thinks it can reinvigorate him. The Wiz gave up two second-rounders for him, and already, that looks like an overpay.

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

We’re not ready to include Jamal Murray just yet, but still … interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player on perhaps the best team in the league.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) With the way that the Mavericks have been playing, Irving might soon find his way off all future trade target lists. He has been great since returning from his torn ACL, and the Mavericks might not even take calls on Irving in February if this keeps up.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in which the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant out with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray is coming off an Achilles tendon injury, which was always going to make him a tough sell. But his early season barbs at the organization and coaches will torpedo his value. He has quickly become a tough lpayer to give away.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ current knee injury makes it that much more difficult. Even if he comes back and plays well, the Magic will need to include a lot of sweeteners to get someone to take him.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, he certainly has played well and has shown himself to be a starting-caliber option. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded. Should the Grizzlies ride with him and consider re-signing him, or cash in while the value is high?

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has fallen apart in Phoenix, where the Suns are trying to mold him into a point guard. But his shooting has been terrible, his playmaking is not there and his confidence has been shaken. The Suns seem to understand they can’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). The Bulls really did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but if things keep going poorly, he will likely wind up firmly in the NBA trade rumor mill. The new Caleb Wilson hand injury figures to accelerate the process.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. He’s been terrible this season, plain and simple. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. But the time has come for New Orleans to get honest with itself–the team is a disaster, and from here, every player will begin to lose value.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match. He is trying to reframe himself as a role player in Sacramento, but the team is bad, and it’s been tough going for him.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find. Packaging Moody with Porzingis for a big improvement would be the only way the Warriors move him.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him? Not likely, but they can try.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and that is not happen. As this season unravels in New Orleans, teams will be looking for bargains, and New Orleans will be lucky to get one first-rounder for Jones.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) The thinking is changing on Washington and Dallas, though he is still an expensive, long-term contract the Mavericks might seek to get out of. But they might not be looking to do that at this deadline–next summer might make more sense. The Mavs have been very competitive and if that remains the case, Washington would stay put.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he might–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline. The Wizards have slipped, and could wind up making a coaching change. They’d weigh what to do with Davis after that.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson is probably one of the guys the Pelicans would want to keep, but his fit with Derik Queen has always been a sore spot and if a fire sale happens, you’d have to consider Williamson among the top targets.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider. For now, Markkanen is out with a hand injury, though.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Injuries have already put this season on edge for the Magic, and they might need to sell. The problem is that the front office is under pressure to win now, and selling would not reflect well.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put the free agency option on the table for him by not signing him, and he will have summer suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is struggling at just 7.6 points per game and not finding chemistry with LaMelo Ball. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle? Probably not.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) Once it was clear Porzingis is not healthy, his value as an expiring contract on the trade market became the Warriors’ big chip. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table. The Warriors would like to get something done quickly, but are willing to wait out the market for the right option.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $94 million.) The Kings will have a hard time moving on from Sabonis on that number, but they will try. It’s clear he does not want to be in Sacramento anymore, and the Kings don’t particularly want him there, long-term. He’s too talented a big man to simply give away, but the Kings won’t have many options.