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NBA Insider Provides Optimism For Steph Curry And Warriors After LeBron James Bid Failed

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Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors took a major hit on their attempt to improve their roster and build a championship-contending supporting cast around Steph Curry after LeBron James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in a major shock to the NBA world. 

For NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors will continue to put themselves in positions to get a superstar in the market. Windhorst used the 76ers as an analogy, as Philly was not expected to land Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this offseason, so the Warriors could continue to roll the dice and possibly hit the jackpot in the next few months. 

“I understand the Warriors fans are disappointed. They had a terrible end of the season with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody going down for huge injuries,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Then they tried to get in on the Giannis sweepstakes. They tried to get in on the Jalen Brown sweepstakes. They tried to get LeBron James. And I can understand why there’s frustration that they haven’t been able to do that.”

Golden State Warriors Have Assets To Pull Off Major Move

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Stephen Curry #30 (2nd from left) of the Golden State Warriors reacts on the bench during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Windhorst then said that the Warriors have the draft capital and the valuable assets in their roster to potentially pull off a massive trade.

“The Warriors have a lot of draft pick equity, and they have a lot of flexibility financially going forward,” he said. “So, if you want to write them off and say that they’re done, go ahead and do that. No one’s going to stop you. But I would just say, seven or eight weeks ago, you thought the 76ers were not going to do anything this season. And watch what happens. So, let’s just see what happens with Steph Curry over this next 18 months.”

“They absolutely are not championship contenders right now. I agree with that. But Steph Curry has said he wants to play multiple more years.”

Butler, who suffered a torn ACL late last season, would only return to the lineup in early 2027. Moody also follows the same timeline as Butler. 

That leaves Curry without much help for the better part of next season, with Draymond Green, who is expected to sign a fresh deal with the Warriors, seen as the second-best player for the team. 

The Warriors ended the 2025-2026 regular season with a 37-45 record to go 10th in the Western Conference before losing their second play-in tournament game to miss out on the playoffs. 

Steph Curry Reflects On Golden State Warriors Missing LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a timeout of the first half at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry, in a The Athletic report by Marcus Thompson, got candid about the team’s failed bid to sign LeBron James in free agency. 

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

He also spoke about the team’s injuries, such as those of Butler and Moody. 

“I’m hopeful for all the creative ideas of getting the best team possible. We had those conversations. But when you have injuries at the top like that, it’s always gonna change,” he said. 

“You hope that they both come back healthy,” Curry said, “and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

Curry, who is 38 years old, will be in an interesting position next season as he will again be relied upon heavily with a team that has been debilitated by injuries and lack of depth.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA Insider Provides Optimism For Steph Curry And Warriors After LeBron James Bid Failed

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