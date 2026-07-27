NBA Insider Provides Optimism For Steph Curry And Warriors After LeBron James Bid Failed

The Golden State Warriors took a major hit on their attempt to improve their roster and build a championship-contending supporting cast around Steph Curry after LeBron James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in a major shock to the NBA world.

For NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors will continue to put themselves in positions to get a superstar in the market. Windhorst used the 76ers as an analogy, as Philly was not expected to land Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this offseason, so the Warriors could continue to roll the dice and possibly hit the jackpot in the next few months.

“I understand the Warriors fans are disappointed. They had a terrible end of the season with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody going down for huge injuries,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Then they tried to get in on the Giannis sweepstakes. They tried to get in on the Jalen Brown sweepstakes. They tried to get LeBron James. And I can understand why there’s frustration that they haven’t been able to do that.”

Golden State Warriors Have Assets To Pull Off Major Move

Windhorst then said that the Warriors have the draft capital and the valuable assets in their roster to potentially pull off a massive trade.

“The Warriors have a lot of draft pick equity, and they have a lot of flexibility financially going forward,” he said. “So, if you want to write them off and say that they’re done, go ahead and do that. No one’s going to stop you. But I would just say, seven or eight weeks ago, you thought the 76ers were not going to do anything this season. And watch what happens. So, let’s just see what happens with Steph Curry over this next 18 months.”

“They absolutely are not championship contenders right now. I agree with that. But Steph Curry has said he wants to play multiple more years.”

Butler, who suffered a torn ACL late last season, would only return to the lineup in early 2027. Moody also follows the same timeline as Butler.

That leaves Curry without much help for the better part of next season, with Draymond Green, who is expected to sign a fresh deal with the Warriors, seen as the second-best player for the team.

The Warriors ended the 2025-2026 regular season with a 37-45 record to go 10th in the Western Conference before losing their second play-in tournament game to miss out on the playoffs.

Steph Curry Reflects On Golden State Warriors Missing LeBron James

Steph Curry, in a The Athletic report by Marcus Thompson, got candid about the team’s failed bid to sign LeBron James in free agency.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

He also spoke about the team’s injuries, such as those of Butler and Moody.

“I’m hopeful for all the creative ideas of getting the best team possible. We had those conversations. But when you have injuries at the top like that, it’s always gonna change,” he said.

“You hope that they both come back healthy,” Curry said, “and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

Curry, who is 38 years old, will be in an interesting position next season as he will again be relied upon heavily with a team that has been debilitated by injuries and lack of depth.