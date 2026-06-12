Golden State Warriors Passed on OG Anunoby to Keep Jonathan Kuminga

The New York Knicks are one win away from winning their first NBA championship since 1973. OG Anunoby was the hero in Game 4, when the Knicks came back from 29 points down to take a 3-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs.

Anunoby has been huge for the Knicks in the entire postseason, averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks so far. He’s shooting 57.8% from the field, including 50.6% from 3-point range.

The 28-year-old forward has been even better in the NBA Finals, averaging 23.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks through four games.

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But before the Knicks acquired Anunoby in December 2023, the Golden State Warriors tried to acquire him at least twice in 2023.

Warriors Passed on OG Anunoby to Keep Jonathan Kuminga

According to Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated, the Golden State Warriors first showed interest in OG Anunoby in the middle of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Warriors were trying to upgrade their roster in hopes of defending their championship.

CJ Holmes of The New York Daily News reported in February 2023 that the Toronto Raptors wanted Jonathan Kuminga included in the Anunoby trade. However, the Warriors didn’t want to part ways with Kuminga, who was just in his second season at that point.

“The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline,” Miles tweeted. “However, I’m told Masai Ujiri’s asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks.”

In the summer of 2023, the Warriors revisited their interest in Anunoby, as per Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. The Warriors were willing to trade a package centered around Jordan Poole, but the Raptors turned it down.

Poole was then traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Kawakami added that Anunoby preferred to get traded to the New York Knicks, with the franchise acquiring him in December 2023.

I've reported that the Warriors talked about a package that would've sent Jordan Poole to TOR for Anunoby in the 2023 offseason. TOR (and Anunoby) said no. So GSWs traded Poole to WSH for Chris Paul. https://t.co/8VDD8GSsIG — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 11, 2026

Anunoby would have been a huge addition to Golden State, especially if he followed the same trajectory since the Knicks acquired him. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals as a Knick in the regular season.

OG Anunoby Could Win NBA Finals MVP

Due to his performances in the NBA Finals, especially in Game 4, OG Anunoby is now atop the NBA Finals MVP rankings of NBA.com’s Shaun Powell.

“His 33 points on 10-for-15 shooting stood as a difference-maker in Game 4,” Powell wrote. “And nobody in this series is more efficient at shooting the ball. He has 61 points on 19-for-28 shooting in the last two games and is shooting 55% from deep in the series. His play at both ends of the floor has been solid for the Knicks this series, and all he lacked was a special moment. Well, that has arrived. And so has Anunoby.”

The Warriors could have used someone like Anunoby to be more competitive in the past two seasons. Jonathan Kuminga never settled in Golden State and his relationship with Steve Kerr deteriorated.

Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. He thrived in Atlanta, while Porzingis was limited to 15 games due to his recurring illness. He could also leave the Warriors this offseason for nothing as a free agent.