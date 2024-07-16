Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Holds Key in $67.5 Million Star Trade: Insider

Golden State Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski holds the key in a potential Lauri Markkanen trade, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed on Monday, July 15.

“I don’t think [the Jazz] want to move Lauri Markkanen, but if the Golden State Warriors put in a Brandin Podziemski and from what I’m told, three first-round picks, three or four unprotected pick swaps, three or four second-round picks…,” Charania said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

However, the Warriors have drawn the line on the sand.

“The Jazz, I’m told, are more focused on Brandon Podziemski [than Jonathan Kuminga],” Charania continued. His inclusion in the deal and all the picks [the Warriors have]. I think from the Warriors’ perspective, [the Jazz can have] Podziemski but then not all of the picks and if it’s all the picks then there’s not going to be Podziemski. And so this could be a back and forth but both sides are kind of entrenched right now at where they’re at, saying nothing is going to change. So only time will tell.”

Charania noted the Jazz are also comfortable in extending Markkanen which they will be eligible to do beginning on August 6.

“At that point, you’ll see more suitors potentially in [Markkanen]. Not just teams that feel like okay, ‘We’ll be able to resign him,'” Charania said.

“The Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski”@ShamsCharania breaks down a potential Warriors trade with the Jazz for Lauri Markkanen to @WorldWideWob, @Darthamin, and Ryan McDonough at #NBA2kSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/24qnyamEbN — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 16, 2024

Markkannen is entering the final season of a bargain four-year, $67.5 million contract.

According to ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, the Jazz are allowed to increase his $18 million salary up to $42.3 million and then extend for an additional $202 million over four seasons. They are also permitted to decrease the renegotiated salary up to 40% and then extend off that number.

Warriors’ Draft Capital Is Not Enough

The Warriors are only limited to two unprotected first-round picks (2025 and 2027 or 2026 and 2028) since they owe the Washington Wizards a top-20 protected first-round pick in 2030 in the Jordan Poole–Chris Paul trade.

If the Jazz insists on getting three unprotected first-rounders, the Warriors have to rope in a third team to get an extra first-round pick. But then again, only Kuminga, outside of Stephen Curry, could command at least one first-round pick in the trade market.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has his work cut out.

Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis Pulled out of NBA Summer League

The Warriors have pulled Podziemski and second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis out of the NBA Summer League after they had seen enough, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

The decision came after Podziemski flirted with a triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists) in leading the Warriors to a 98-82 rout of the Chicago Bulls at Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 14.

Podziemski, the 19th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, was too good for the competition as he shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from the 3-point distance.

The Warriors are banking on Podziemski to make a leap in his second year, especially from the 3-point line in the wake of Klay Thompson‘s departure.

“In terms of volume and accuracy, we need guys shooting the three more,” Lauri Markkanen. “That can be internal.”

Jackson-Davis was equally impressive, tallying a double-double. The 57th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft delivered 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a monster performance.