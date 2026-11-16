Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Reacts to Yaxel Lendeborg’s Sudden Change After Spurs Loss

Brandin Podziemski approves of the change. The Golden State Warriors guard was asked about Yaxel Lendeborg’s new haircut after the rookie showed up to practice with his hair cut off. “I love it. New beginnings,” Podziemski said, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Said he was going to cut it like I did, so.”

Podziemski on Lendeborg’s Honesty

The haircut came two days after Lendeborg’s worst night as a pro. He scored a career-low three points in a 38-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Afterward, he blamed himself. “It was an awful performance by me,” Lendeborg said, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Podziemski said the honesty did not surprise him. He also said teammates may have felt the same way.

“I mean, he’s brutally honest,” Podziemski said, per Evans. “I bet you a bunch of people felt the same way. So like Steve said, it’s all about how to respond tomorrow.”

Brandin Podziemski on Yaxel Lendeborg’s new haircut: “I love it. New beginnings. Said he was going to cut it like I did, so.” On Lendeborg’s post-San Antonio candor: “I mean, he’s brutally honest. I bet you a bunch of people felt the same way. So like Steve said, it’s all about… https://t.co/b97k1aW7dj pic.twitter.com/jRIZCU0Cz0 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 15, 2026

Kerr’s Take on the Haircut and the Loss

Head coach Steve Kerr said he did not recognize Lendeborg at first. He laughed when he was asked how the rookie handled the loss.

“Great,” Kerr said. “He chopped all his hair off. You’ll see. He’s got a haircut. I didn’t even recognize him. Apparently, that’s his response to getting beat by 100, is to go right to the barber.”

Kerr also said he liked what Lendeborg said. “I loved his comments. I love how honest he is, how vulnerable he is,” Kerr said. “There’s no pretense; he’s just telling you exactly how he feels.”

How the Golden State Warriors Want to Respond

Kerr said the message went to the whole team and not just to Lendeborg. He pointed to details that broke down against San Antonio.

“We lost by 100. We got destroyed. Good teams learn by having a competitive response, and there’s details within that competitive response,” Kerr said. “It just can’t be to come out flying around, you have to have a game plan.”

The Warriors were already without Stephen Curry against the Spurs. They fell behind 18-0 and never recovered. Lendeborg, who was thrust into a bigger role, went 1-of-13. Podziemski had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Kerr said losing badly is one of the hardest things for a competitor. “It took me about 14 years,” he said. “My last year, I finally was fine, you know, losing badly. But my first 14 years, I was a mess.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Lendeborg is averaging 20.2 points in 13 games. The Warriors turn to a new opponent on Monday, when they face the New Orleans Pelicans. Lendeborg will get a chance to bounce back with a new look.