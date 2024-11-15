Exclusive: Warriors G Brandin Podziemski Makes One Thing Clear to Steve Kerr on Starting

After supplanting Klay Thompson from the starting lineup in the middle of his rookie year, Brandin Podziemski was poised to become a full-time starter in his second year.

The expectations went sky-high after Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob boldly declared during the NBA Summer League that Podziemski is a future All-Star.

But amid the Warriors’ blitzing 9-2 start, Podziemski found himself in a different role — coming off the bench.

“I don’t think I really thought I was either gonna start or come off the bench,” Podziemski told Heavy.com in an exclusive interview. “For me, it didn’t really matter. I talked to Steve about it, and I just kind of made it clear that it didn’t matter to me.

“It was just kind of ‘I just want to play.’ And so whether that’s coming off the bench or starting, that’s all I really cared about.”

Podziemski’s numbers have slightly gone down this season compared to his first year, in which he earned first-team All-Rookie honors.

In 10 games so far this season, including three spot starts when Stephen Curry was out with a left ankle sprain, Podziemski is averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists against 1.5 turnovers in 25.5 minutes. It’s slightly worse than his rookie stats of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists against 1.2 turnovers in 26.6 minutes.

His shooting clip, however, is much worse: 38.9% from 45.4% last season. He’s also shooting an abysmal 19.5% from the 3-point line this season.

But the Warriors have been 6.4 points better in 100 possessions when Podziemski is on the court, per Basketball-Reference.

Podziemski is more than willing to sacrifice personal glory for team success, which they are enjoying at the moment.

Leadership Crash Course From 2 of Greatest Point Guards

Kerr has been using Podziemski in a similar role Chris Paul had last season.

Podziemski has gleaned from his experience playing with Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star and one of the remaining traditional point guards in the league. He’s also continuously learning from Curry, who revolutionized the game as a modern-day point guard.

“I think it was a little bit of learning from Chris and learning from Steph, both being point guards and being able to lead their team,” Podziemski told Heavy.com. “And now, it’s my job in the second unit to lead us.”

Podziemski takes a lot of pride in the Warriors bench leading the NBA this season in scoring, with him the point guard.

At 58.0 points per game, they are on pace to surpass the Los Angeles Clippers bench’s 53.2-point scoring average during the 2018-19 season.

“I couldn’t be more happy to see that,” Podziemski said. “I don’t think the last two games we [the second unit] have played up to our standard, but I think from an overall perspective of the first 11 games, from my perspective as a leader and someone who contributes a lot to our second unit success, I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Steph Curry’s Successor

With starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton out with a sprained ACL, there is an open spot in the starting lineup.

But Podziemski isn’t particularly focused on claiming that starting backcourt spot.

“Obviously, we all just found out (Thursday, November 14) about [Melton’s injury], but we haven’t talked about it,” Podziemski told Heavy.com. “I’m sure Steve and the staff will figure something out for [November 15 game against the Memphis Grizzlies]. And there’s a bunch of different things he could do, a bunch of different players he could put in to fill that void. So we’ll just see.”

Kerr had previously played Moses Moody and Gary Payton II next to Curry before Melton started in their last two games. Podziemski had only started when Curry was out. It’s clear Kerr views Podziemski as more of Curry’s backup.

It’s also a window to the Warriors’ view of Podziemski as Curry’s successor in the future, which reinforces Lacob’s belief in the second-year guard as a future NBA All-Star.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure,” Podziemski said of Lacob’s lavish praise. “I just think it helps me kind of have that — not satisfaction — but a good feeling that we’re on the same kind of mindset. Because I believe I’m an All-Star too.

“And so for you to believe, it is one thing. But then those people that are providing the opportunity for you to be an All-Star, if they believe that same thing, it makes it much easier. And so for [Lacob] and the front office, and Steve thinking that I can be an All-Star and have enough potential, it helps me just kind of be relaxed and just be able to play my game and not have to try to force anything.”

Brandin Podziemski Partners With Invisalign to Keep His Confidence Going

Aside from his golden locks, part of Podziemski’s charming personality is his mega-watt smile from time to time.

The 21-year-old guard has partnered with Invisalign to take care of his smile and keep his confidence going on and off the court.

“I’ve been partners with them for about 10 weeks now,” Podziemski told Heavy.com. “It’s been super easy, super convenient. They’ve fit me in around my schedule.”

With the rigors of an 82-game regular-season schedule that demands a lot of cross-country travel, Podziemski said Invisalign has delivered.

“Obviously, I have a busy schedule during this time of the year and the Invisalign aligners themselves are really convenient, easy to use so it’s been a great help for me,” Podziemski said. “It’s helping with my smile, it’s helping with my confidence, everything like that.”