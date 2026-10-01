Golden State Warriors Praised for Bringing Back Veteran Guard in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors had a very quiet free agency, bringing in just two role players.

The Warriors did re-sign six veterans, drafted Yaxel Lendeborg and secured Steph Curry for two more seasons with a new extension.

But one of the Warriors’ moves was recently praised for being “under the radar.”

Warriors Praised for De’Anthony Melton Signing

According to NBA.com’s Jeff Zillgitt, the Golden State Warriors re-signing De’Anthony Melton to a two-year, $12.3 million contract is one of the 10 best “under the radar” moves of the 2026 offseason.

“In 49 games last season, Melton averaged a career-high 12.3 points and matched a career high in steals per game (1.6),” Zillgitt wrote. “He struggled with his shot last season as he returned from an injury that limited him to six games in 2024-25. But before last season, he shot at least 37.1% on 3-pointers in five consecutive seasons. Now that Melton is fully healthy, the Warriors believe he will return to that percentage.”

Melton’s numbers improved in the second half of the season, especially when his minutes increased during Steph Curry’s absence due to his runner’s knee injury.

The 28-year-old guard is expected to come off the bench this upcoming season. However, he will likely be called upon to score more and be an alternate playmaker if Curry gets rested or misses time due to his recurring knee issues.

Zillgitt’s list also includes players like John Collins to the Detroit Pistons, Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Indiana Pacers, among others.

Melton on Being Healthy This Offseason

Speaking to reporters during Monday’s media day, De’Anthony Melton shared that his left knee is feeling well heading into training camp. Melton is going to be a full participant and won’t have any limitations.

The veteran guard also explained how different his regimen was this summer compared to when he was rehabbing from his left knee surgery.

“It’s a little different,” Melton said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I think every year and every summer, I used to kind of go through not necessarily a rehab stage, but a time where you work on managing your body and making sure you’re reaching tip-top shape once the season rolls around. For me it was just more so just maintaining and getting strengthened in certain areas.”

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out to start the season, coach Steve Kerr will look for Melton off the bench to provide additional spark on both sides of the floor.