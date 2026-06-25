Warriors Linked to $149 Million All-Star as Next Blockbuster Target

The Golden State Warriors can officially move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is heading to the Miami Heat, and Golden State’s attention now turns to what comes next. The front office needs a star to give Stephen Curry a genuine shot at one more championship run.

One name keeps coming up above the rest.

Kawhi Leonard is 34 years old, a two-time Finals MVP, and one of the most unguardable players in the league when healthy. And Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report predicts the Warriors could find themselves in a bidding war with the Oklahoma City Thunder to land him.

What the Prediction Says About the Warriors

Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh predicted that Golden State could duel with the Thunder for Leonard this offseason, identifying both franchises as the most logical landing spots if the LA Clippers change their stance on trading their star forward.

Stumbaugh noted the availability concerns that come with Leonard, who has not played more than 65 games in a season since 2017. But she also pointed to the upside that makes him worth the risk.

“Leonard did average 27.9 points per game when available last season,” Stumbaugh wrote. “The Warriors could take the swing if they think adding that level of production is what will turn this team from a play-in candidate to a contender next season.”

She suggested the Warriors could facilitate the move by using Jimmy Butler‘s contract as a matching salary mechanism, though that would come with its own complications given Butler’s injury timeline.

The Thunder Angle

Oklahoma City enters the offseason as a franchise in transition after falling short of defending their 2025 championship. The Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, with Chet Holmgren averaging just 10.7 points per game in the elimination series.

If the Thunder decide to reshape their frontcourt in response, Leonard could represent an intriguing fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, giving him a more sheltered offensive role where opponents’ defensive attention would primarily focus elsewhere.

That makes Oklahoma City a genuine competitor for Leonard’s services if he does become available.

The Clippers Problem

The biggest obstacle to any Leonard trade remains the same as it has been all year. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against moving his star forward, preferring to continue building around Leonard rather than cash in on his trade value.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Ramona Shelburne reported earlier this summer that the Warriors pushed for Leonard at the February trade deadline and that there is an expectation Golden State could reengage the Clippers on his availability this offseason. Whether Ballmer’s position has softened since then remains unclear.

Final Word for the Warriors

Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry are both chasing one more championship in the latter stages of their careers. Their timelines align. Their skill sets complement each other. The fit on paper is as clean as it gets.

Whether the Clippers make him available is the part nobody can answer yet. But if that door opens, the Warriors and Thunder will perhaps both be standing on the other side of it.