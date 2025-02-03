Proposed Trade Sends LeBron, Bronny to Warriors

NBA fans around the globe have long dreamed of pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. Their interest in seeing the aging duo team up intensified during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they led Team USA to a gold medal.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the Los Angeles Lakers traded to acquire Luka Doncic. They sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the deal. Questions about LeBron’s tenure with the Lakers have since emerged. After all, Los Angeles now belongs to Doncic.

In a recent Bleacher Report article, cap expert Eric Pincus proposed a trade that would finally pair LeBron and Curry in the Bay Area. The trade looks like this:

Warriors get: LeBron James, Bronny James, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood

Lakers get: Jonathan Kuminga, Dennis Schröder, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, 2025 first-round pick

“The starting five of Curry, James, Green, Wiggins, and either Trayce Jackson-Davis or a role-playing wing with Green at center would be must-watch hoops,” Pincus reasoned. “The Warriors would have Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Lindy Waters II, Post, Reddish, and a potential buyout player, among others, to round out the roster—plus Bronny James. The Warriors could also look to include a third team to reroute Wood, who has been injured all season (knee).”

Pincus also noted that both Shake Milton and Markieff Morris would need to be waived before the trade was made.

The Warriors reportedly remain reluctant to trade Kuminga. They view him as a future All-Star. However, if the return involves LeBron, even at this stage of his career, the front office may reconsider its stance.

Warriors ‘Calling’ About Multiple All-Stars

According to Shams Charania, who was speaking via a Feb. 3 episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ the Warriors have made calls about a slew of All-Star talents.

“The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player,” Charania said. “Name the All-Star player; the Warriors have probably called on him. Paul George? The Warriors have called on him. They made calls on every star. And that, of course, includes players like LeBron James, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler…They are deadset on trying to find another star player, a superstar player like Stephen Curry. That is another subplot to this trade deadline as well.”

It’s unclear whether the Warriors will find a willing trade partner before the trade deadline. However, their desire to give Curry some additional help is likely to appease the aging superstar. Curry has been vocal about his desire to remain competitive during the final years of his career.

Warriors Unlikely to Target Jimmy Butler

Golden State has been linked with a move to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the veteran forward has informed the franchise he would not re-sign with them. As such, Butler has likely removed the Warriors from the dwindling list of teams that are both interested and capable of acquiring him.

“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there and therefore, trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN,’ Windhorst reported via X.

With Butler likely off the Warriors’ board of targets, acquiring LeBron or Kevin Durant is likely the two dream scenarios. Dunleavy will undoubtedly remain active in trade discussions in the coming days. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, there’s no guarantee he can get a deal over the line.

If the Warriors don’t add any fresh talent before the trade deadline, it’s fair to expect them to be busy during the summer as they look to re-tool a faltering roster.