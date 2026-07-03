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Golden State Warriors Quietly Add Recent Boston Celtics Player

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 21: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Max Shulga is coming off his rookie season in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.

The 24-year-old was the 57th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

He appeared in 11 games for the Celtics.

However, Shulga became a free agent this summer.

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote (on June 29): “The Boston Celtics did not tender qualifying offers to Max Shulga or John Tonje, a league source told @spotrac. Both Shulga and Tonje will be unrestricted free agents this offseason.”

Golden State Warriors Add Recent Celtics Player

GettyJordan Hawkins #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after being fouled by Max Shulga #44 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at the TD Garden on April 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced their official NBA Summer League roster for the California Classic.

One player who got signed was Shulga.

Social Media Reacts To Shulga Addition

GettyMax Shulga #11 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams dribbles the ball against Trey Stewart #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 20, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Here’s what people were saying:

Noa Dalzell: “Max Shulga, who was the Celtics’ 57th overall draft pick last year and finished the year with a standard roster spot, is on the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League team”

Jack Simone: “Looks like Max Shulga’s time in Boston is definitely over”

Bobby Manning: “Looks like Max Shulga has departed Boston. C’s 2025 2R pick. Boston should now have a two-way up for grabs this offseason. Amari Williams and Dillon Mitchell will fill the other two as of now.”

GettyMax Shulga #11 of VCU fields practices with his team during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First & Second Rounds Practice Day at Ball Arena on March 19, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Daniel Donabedian: “Former Celtic Max Shulga joins the Warriors for Summer League. A lot of overlap between the Celtics and Warriors if you consider him, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis

@CP3_777: “The Warriors Summer League Gold team will be headlined by 2026 draft picks Yaxel Lendeborg and Lajae Jones alongside current Warriors LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons and Will Richard. Two notable additions since Warriors SL Media Day: 2025 draftees G Max Shulga and F/C Lachlan Olbrich

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a year where they lost to the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament.

They last won a title in 2022.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Quietly Add Recent Boston Celtics Player

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