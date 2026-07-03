Golden State Warriors Quietly Add Recent Boston Celtics Player

Max Shulga is coming off his rookie season in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.

The 24-year-old was the 57th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

He appeared in 11 games for the Celtics.

However, Shulga became a free agent this summer.

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote (on June 29): “The Boston Celtics did not tender qualifying offers to Max Shulga or John Tonje, a league source told @spotrac. Both Shulga and Tonje will be unrestricted free agents this offseason.”

Golden State Warriors Add Recent Celtics Player

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced their official NBA Summer League roster for the California Classic.

One player who got signed was Shulga.

Social Media Reacts To Shulga Addition

Here’s what people were saying:

Noa Dalzell: “Max Shulga, who was the Celtics’ 57th overall draft pick last year and finished the year with a standard roster spot, is on the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League team”

Jack Simone: “Looks like Max Shulga’s time in Boston is definitely over”

Bobby Manning: “Looks like Max Shulga has departed Boston. C’s 2025 2R pick. Boston should now have a two-way up for grabs this offseason. Amari Williams and Dillon Mitchell will fill the other two as of now.”

Daniel Donabedian: “Former Celtic Max Shulga joins the Warriors for Summer League. A lot of overlap between the Celtics and Warriors if you consider him, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis”

@CP3_777: “The Warriors Summer League Gold team will be headlined by 2026 draft picks Yaxel Lendeborg and Lajae Jones alongside current Warriors LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons and Will Richard. Two notable additions since Warriors SL Media Day: 2025 draftees G Max Shulga and F/C Lachlan Olbrich”

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a year where they lost to the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament.

They last won a title in 2022.