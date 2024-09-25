Warriors Sign 43% 3-Point Shooting Big Man: Report

The Golden State Warriors have signed 52nd overall pick Quinten Post to a two-way contract, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Post took over the spot vacated by recently waived Daeqwon Plowden, who will still join the Warriors training camp to compete for a two-way spot, Slater added.

The 7-foot Dutch center has the makings of a quintessential stretch big man in this modern era of the NBA.

Post shot 43.1% from the 3-point range in his final season in college at Boston while averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He was named to the Second Team All-ACC and the ACC All-Defensive Team.

After selecting Post late in the second round, the Warriors initially traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the four-team trade that landed them Lindy Waters III. But they managed to get him back from the Portland Trail Blazers for cash considerations.

Post showed plenty of promise in the NBA Summer League when he returned from a lower leg injury that caused him to miss the first seven games. In his Summer League debut, Post was productive in 14 minutes with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a plus-5 rating.

Quentin Post Touts Outside Shot

The first Dutch player to be selected in 15 years since Henk Norel in 2009, Post is confident about his fit with the Warriors as a big man who can stretch the floor.

“I’ve always been a good shooter, especially coming from Europe,” Post said during his introductory presser. “These last two years, it was really just like, I just kind of had … like a green light in a way. …Together with the confidence and experience, it all just kind of clicked. But that’s not something I added to my game. It’s more so something that I got back to at a high level. Really happy that it turned out like that.”

Post added he was able to establish his “shooting was legit” during his pre-draft workout with the Warriors, which he believes led to his selection in the second round.

“I showed them that I have a good feel for the game, a high IQ, and somebody that can impact winning for the organization,” Post said, “and since I’m an older prospect, hopefully sooner than later.”

Post said he was influenced by Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks legend who revolutionized how big men play in the NBA, growing up in the Netherlands.

Daeqwon Plowden’s Impressive Summer League

Post joins G League standout Pat Spencer and rookie Reece Beekman on two-way deals, leaving Plowden the odd man out.

It was a head-scratching move as Plowden stood out in the NBA Summer League, which earned a ringing endorsement from their coach.

“Call him right now. We need this guy,” Anthony Vereen, the Warriors’ summer league team head coach, told Ryan Atkinson, the team’s director of basketball development, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Plowden shot his way to the contract with a remarkable 39.6% accuracy from the 3-point line while averaging 14.6 points per game.

But it turned out to be short-lived.

Now, Plowden needs to fight for his roster spot in the training camp. But he can also sign elsewhere.