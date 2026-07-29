Real Reason Why Warriors Failed To Sign Co-Star For Steph Curry Revealed

The Golden State Warriors failed to give Steph Curry a much-needed star for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season after multiple attempts to snag a major name via trade or in free agency.

A report from The Ringer’s Logan Murdock revealed one reason why the Warriors suffered their fate in the offseason.

According to Murdock, the team could not agree on which superstar fits best with Steph Curry. One clear example was when the Warriors failed to find a consensus to determine if Jaylen Brown was the best player to put alongside Curry.

In Murdock’s report, he said that the Warriors had a chance to trade for Brown when he was still with the Boston Celtics, but the aforementioned inaction came.

“Should they have gotten in on the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes? The Warriors had an opportunity to trade for the former Celtic before the deadline in February, but couldn’t build an organizational consensus that Brown would be the right player to carry the Warriors beyond the Curry era,” the report reads.

Warriors Went After Jaylen Brown When He Was Still The Best Player In Boston

Back then, Brown was still the go-to guy for the Celtics, whose squad missed Jayson Tatum for most of the season. The Celtics lost in seven games in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown then expressed his frustration following the series before getting traded to the 76ers for Paul George.

Now, he is a teammate of LeBron James, who chose to sign with the 76ers instead of the Warriors in free agency.

That left the Warriors without any star to add to their roster and pair up with Curry, who has been carrying the offense for the team over the past two seasons.

The Warriors are now left with no choice but to run the same roster back. The team only won only 37 games last season and finished 10th in the Western Conference standings.

They re-signed Draymond Green, who declined his player option, on a one-year, $27.7 million contract after initially declining his player option.

Golden State Warriors Remain A Viable Destination For Free Agents Or Disgruntled Stars

Despite their huge misses this offseason, the Warriors are still seen as a viable option for disgruntled stars.

For NBA insider Brian Windhorst, it is just a matter of time before the Warriors land another big name on their roster, especially as Curry enters the twilight years of his career.

“They have an attractive place to play,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I don’t know what it’ll look like eight months from now. Give up on the Warriors and their chance to draw players if you want. But I would just stay tuned. And I know that’s not what anybody wants to hear. But the Sixers fans were annoyed a couple of weeks ago. So you just wait and watch.”

Before going after Brown and James, the Warriors targeted Giannis Antetokounmpo until he joined the Miami Heat.

The Warriors are in desperate need of star power for next season, considering that Jimmy Butler remains sidelined with a torn ACL. His timeline would see him return in January 2027.