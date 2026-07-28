Warriors Receive Real Reason Why LeBron James Did Not Join Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors failed to snag what could have been their biggest free agent signing since Kevin Durant in 2016 when LeBron James opted to go with the Philadelphia 76ers in a heavily discounted two-year deal.

If LeBron chose the Warriors, he would have been paired with Steph Curry, creating one of the most fascinating rivalry arcs in NBA history.

Draymond Green’s Belief About LeBron James Not Wanting To Sign With The Warriors

Warriors’ defensive anchor Draymond Green believed the team’s rivalry with James proved to be the biggest reason why he did not sign in Golden State.

“If you go back to Cleveland, even if you go back to Cleveland and win the championship, it’s not going to be as good as 2016. If you go to Miami and win a championship, it’s not going to be as good as 2012, 2013,” Green said in his podcast. “Those two places kind of got eliminated just because. You look at Golden State, and I ultimately don’t think LeBron was ever able to get over the history. And I understand it. I get it.“

Green said he knew LeBron would be thinking about their rivalry during LeBron’s free-agent decision process. Ultimately, Green thinks it weighed down on the 41-year-old legend.

“What we all ultimately always knew is like, that’s the hurdle to get over. We live in a day and age where everybody who doesn’t have anything to say has something to say. And so he’s going to get crushed if he comes to the Warriors,” he said.



“Oh man, you went to team up with Steph. Oh, you had to go to them. And I think ultimately that weighed in on the decision a lot. That played a big role in the Warriors not landing LeBron.”

Back when he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James had faced the Warriors, then led by Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and, much later Kevin Durant, in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

James only won once against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, in 2016, when his Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit.

With James’ decision, that left the Warriors without a star addition to Curry’s supporting cast. According to multiple reports, the Warriors were in the running for Giannis Antetokounmpo until he joined the Miami Heat, and Jaylen Brown until he was traded to the 76ers, where he will be teammates with LeBron.

What Steph Curry Felt After LeBron James Did Not Sign With The Warriors

Steph Curry also spoke about his honest feelings about LeBron James not joining him in Golden State.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens. There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said via The Athletic.

Curry, who is 38 years old, also hoped the Warriors would be creative in building a competitive roster next season.

“We can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe,” he said.

Curry is expected to carry the biggest offensive burden once more for the Warriors. Last season, they missed the playoffs after finishing with the 10th-best record in the Western Conference.