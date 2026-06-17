Rotation Piece Expected to Opt Out of Contract with Golden State Warriors

There’s a real chance that we have already seen the last of veteran guard De’Anthony Melton in a Golden State Warriors uniform.

Melton has a $3.45 million player option in his contract with the Warriors for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season that he could turn down in favor of a new deal in unrestricted free agency, and at least one prominent NBA columnist expects him to do just that.

De’Anthony Melton Predicted to Turn Down Player Option with Warriors in Favor of Free Agency

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger provided predictions for all of the upcoming notable team and player options, and he predicted that Melton will indeed opt of out of his deal with Golden State in favor of free agency.

“Melton has been effective when he can stay healthy, something he mostly managed in Golden State last season. His player option amount is so low that it seems like a relatively low-risk move to decline it and see what is out there, even if it’s just a deal for the biannual exception,” Hollinger wrote.

“BORD$ values him at $5.0 million. Even if he wants to come back on this deal, note that, as with the Bucks players, Melton could save the Warriors a million on their tax calculation by opting out and re-signing a one-year minimum deal.”

Melton played in 49 games for Golden State last season and posted averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per performance.

De’Anthony Melton Expressed Desire to Continue Career with Warriors

It remains to be seen what Melton will decide to do regarding his option for next season, but after the 2025-26 season ended, he expressed a desire to continue his career with the Warriors.

“Most definitely. I would love to come back,” Melton said of Golden State. “I kind of leave that type of stuff up to my agent and upstairs, but I would love to. … That’s why also you’ve got to give yourself time to kind of decompress and see everything that’s going on. Kind of let the dust settle.

Melton has until June 29 to make a final decision regarding his option for next season.