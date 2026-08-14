Former Warriors Star Named Dillon Brooks Among Best Defenders

Dillon Brooks’ calling card has been defense. He has faced and disrupted numerous superstars in his career, including Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and now a starting shooting guard with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson gave Brooks his flowers during his appearance on a stream with Plaque Boy Max. Thompson compared Brooks to numerous all-time great defenders and acknowledged that no matter how much he hates him on the court, he still has his respect.

Klay Thompson Put Dillon Brooks Among The Best Defenders He Faced

“I’d say Tony Allen. But Kawhi too. And I hate to say his name, but Dillon Brooks is an excellent defender,” Thompson said when asked who was the best defender he played against. “I hate to say his name because Dillon… Let’s just say he loves to troll. But you have to give credit where it’s due.”

“You have to respect guys like that. It’s hard to show up every night, so you have to respect those who do, especially on defense. Because going out on the court and scoring points… it’s not easy, but it’s the fun part of the game. But when you have to get into defense and do the dirty work, it takes a tremendous amount of will. And he did it every night with the Grizzlies. So respect.”

Brooks has a polarizing reputation as the NBA’s ultimate “villain”, known for relentless on-court trash talk, physical defense, and fiery antics that irritate opponents and fans.

The Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, where Brooks first made his name, had a heated rivalry in the early 2020s. They faced off in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals in a heated series, but the veteran-laden Warriors staved off the young Grizzlies in six games.

Thompson continued to face Brooks when he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2023. When Thompson left the Warriors in 2025, Brooks was also shipped to the Phoenix Suns, where he developed his offensive repertoire, and he is now better known as a two-way player instead of a one-dimensional defensive player.

Klay Thompson Wants To Once Again Contend For An NBA Championship

Klay Thompson wants to play with a championship contender once again.

“I want to compete for a championship, not necessarily win one, but just have the chance to go and try and get another one,” he said in the same livestream. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run, whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”

Thompson joined the Mavericks in July 2024 via a sign-and-trade deal after 13 seasons with the Warriors. Over his first two seasons in Dallas (2024-2025 and 2025-2026), he has transitioned into a key perimeter shooter and veteran presence coming off both the starting lineup and the bench.

Thompson went to the Mavericks expressly to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, after a tumultuous first season, Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, upending the team’s trajectory and drastically altering Thompson’s tenure in Dallas.

His latest statement could light a fire that would cause his exit from Dallas, which Cooper Flagg now leads.