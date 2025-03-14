Steph Curry Hits 4,000 Threes—Is 5,000 Possible?

Steph Curry made NBA history again on Thursday night, becoming the first player ever to hit 4,000 career three-pointers—a number so absurd it barely seems real.

But of course, it’s Curry. The greatest shooter ever. The guy who didn’t just break the game—he reprogrammed it.

Now that he’s crossed 4,000, the next question isn’t just how much further he can go. It’s whether 5,000 is actually possible.

Steph Curry’s 4,000th Three and Another Signature Moment

The moment itself felt almost casual, because Steph makes history look effortless. He came into the game needing just two more threes to hit 4,000. The first was a wide-open corner three in the first quarter. Then, with 8:18 left in the third, after a scramble drill, he hit the milestone shot—a sidestep three from the right wing. Chase Center erupted, giving him a standing ovation and raining down “MVP!” chants.

During the next timeout, the Warriors honored the moment with a tribute video. Past and present teammates—including Andris Biedriņš, who assisted on Steph’s first career three—sent messages of admiration.

Curry, ever humble, kept his reaction muted. Because this is just what he does.

“It’s a clear milestone threshold,” Curry told ESPN before reaching 4,000. “A number that I didn’t think about, that it was realistic even from 2,974, which is a number that means the most because that was the record at the time.” “It’s beyond my wildest dreams to push a record that far.” (ESPN)

Steph Curry Has Redefined What’s Possible

To put 4,000 into perspective: No other player is even close.

James Harden is second on the all-time three-pointers list with 3,124—876 behind Curry—and he’s nowhere near catching him. Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson will soon pass Ray Allen (2,973), but they aren’t even in the same galaxy as Steph.

The man is lapping the field.

LeBron James, who’s had a front-row seat to Curry’s historic rise over the last decade, summed it up best on X:

“4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” (LeBron on X)

And here’s the wild part – Steph just turned 37 today. He’s been at this for a decade and a half, and he’s still leading the NBA in threes per game (4.5 per game this season).

The Road to 5,000—Is It Possible?

Curry isn’t slowing down. He has two years left on his contract, and if he stays at this pace, he’ll be sitting at around 4,500 threes by the end of it.

So what would it take for 5,000?

Another two or three seasons after that, averaging 200-250 threes per year. That puts him right at 5,000 by the time he’s 40 or 41.

That’s if his body holds up, if his knees stay strong, if his hunger to play remains the same.

But at this point, would you really bet against him?

Steph Curry’s Legacy Is Already Untouchable

Whether he gets to 5,000 or not almost doesn’t matter. The point is that he’s already built a lead so massive that no one else will catch him.

He didn’t just break the three-point record—he left it behind, ran circles around it, and turned it into something unreachable.

The biggest compliment? The next generation is still trying to figure out what he’s done. Kids pull up from half-court like it’s normal. Centers shoot threes now because Curry made it a necessity.

He’s changed the game in ways that no stat can quantify.

And if 4,000 felt inevitable, maybe 5,000 will too.

For now, he’s still rewriting history, one three-pointer at a time.