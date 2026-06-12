Steph and Ayesha Curry Release Statement After Major Philanthropic Honor

The NBA power couple of Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and his wife Ayesha Curry are set to receive a major philanthropic award next month.

People Magazine announced on Thursday that Steph and Ayesha Curry are two of the four individuals to be recognized for their philanthropic work.

The Currys established Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019. They have helped thousands of kids in Oakland, California have access to food, education, sports and more.

Steph and Ayesha Curry Issue Statement

In an exclusive statement to People Magazine, Steph and Ayesha Curry are honored to be named Philanthropists of the Year. They will receive the award at the third annual Social Impact Summit hosted by The Hollywood Reporter next month.

“We launched Eat. Learn. Play. with the simple belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive,” the couple said. “Through access to nutritious food, high-quality literacy resources and safe places to play and be active, we’re working to help Oakland’s kids realize their full potential and experience the joy of a happy, healthy childhood. “We are deeply honored by this recognition from The Hollywood Reporter and remain committed to investing in the children and families we serve, telling stories that deserve to be told and creating opportunities that can make a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Steph and Ayesha are not the only celebrities to receive the honor. They will be joined by singer John Meyer and actor Michael J. Fox.

The event is scheduled for July 22 in Los Angeles, California.

Ayesha Makes Public Appearance Without Steph

After attending the 2026 Met Gala together last month, Ayesha Curry made a public appearance on Sunday without her NBA superstar husband.

Ayesha was at the 2026 Tony Awards as a producer of the Broadway musical, The Lost Boys: A Musical. She stepped into the blue carpet wearing a red dress inside Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as per Sports Illustrated.

While The Lost Boys: A Musical didn’t win Best Musical, it still took home four Tony Awards.

Steph Curry Signed With Li-Ning

One of the most shocking sneaker news over the past year was Steph Curry parting ways with Under Armour back in November. The two-time MVP became a sneaker free agent for the first time in more than a decade. He went on a tour during the regular season, rocking different shoes from different brands.

Fast forward to earlier this month, and Steph ended his sneaker free agency by announcing his collaboration with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning.

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors superstar signed a 10-year, $400 million contract with Li-Ning. He joined several fellow NBA players under Li-Ning like teammate Jimmy Butler, CJ McCollum and D’Angelo Russell.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade is also signed to Li-Ning.