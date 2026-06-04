Warriors’ Stephen Curry Announces Personal News Away From Court

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a busy offseason. Extension talks for Stephen Curry are on the horizon. The front office is working the phones ahead of free agency. The 11th pick in the draft is drawing plenty of attention.

Curry himself has barely slowed down. His film debut “Goat” crossed $200 million at the box office this year. A new shoe deal with Li-Ning worth a reported $400 million was finalized. The business side of the Curry brand has been moving at full speed.

Now he and his wife Ayesha are adding something new, and this one is personal.

Curry Bringing Restaurant Empire to Charlotte

According to Golden State of Mind’s Sean Keane, Curry and Ayesha, alongside frequent collaborator and renowned chef Michael Mina, are planning to open three restaurants inside the Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, North Carolina. Curry’s hometown. The city where it all started.

The three concepts heading to the Queen City are Bourbon Steak, an upscale steakhouse that Mina and Curry previously brought to San Francisco’s Union Square, The Eighth Rule, a speakeasy-style bar that accompanies Bourbon Steak in its San Francisco location, and Sweet July Cafe, Ayesha Curry’s lifestyle-forward cafe concept that draws on her Jamaican heritage and already has a location inside the Regent Hotel in Santa Monica.

All three under one roof. All three in Charlotte.

What It Means

This is not a relocation story. Two of the three concepts already exist in San Francisco, and Curry is not going anywhere. He remains the centerpiece of everything the Warriors are building heading into next season, with extension talks expected later this summer.

But bringing the restaurants to Charlotte carries meaning beyond business. Curry grew up in the city, and the Queen City has always been part of his identity even as he became the defining figure of a dynasty on the other side of the country. Opening there is a homecoming of sorts, even if he won’t be staying.

Final Word for the Warriors

Curry’s offseason has been a reminder of just how much the brand extends beyond basketball. Film. Shoes. Restaurants. The business portfolio keeps growing.

None of it changes what matters most when the season tips off. Curry is still chasing one more championship run with the Warriors, and everything else is built around that.

But Charlotte is getting a pretty good consolation prize in the meantime.