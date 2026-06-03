Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Called Out By Former NBA Player After Li-Ning Deal

After nearly six months as a sneaker free agent, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry signed a massive contract with Li-Ning.

Curry made the announcement on social media, releasing a hype video for his upcoming collaboration with the Chinese sportswear brand.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Curry signed a 10-year, $400 million deal with Li-Ning. The deal will help expand the two-time NBA MVP’s Curry Brand in Asia, while also helping Li-Ning enter the United States market.

Steph Curry Called Out By Former NBA Player

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom called out Steph Curry for signing with Li-Ning.

Freedom wasn’t amused by Curry’s decision since he has been vocal about what’s happening in the United States regarding social justice and values.

“He lectures America about “justice” and “values” while cashing checks from a company tied to the same Chinese system accused of forced labor, sweatshops, and brutal human rights abuses,” Freedom tweeted.

According to The Daily Mail, Li-Ning has been accused of using forced labor to produce their products. They have been banned in the United States since 2022, though the company has denied the allegations.

Freedom also didn’t spare Steve Kerr from his post since the Warriors coach has been one of the most vocal critics of the current U.S. administration in sports.

“He and Steve Kerr talk a big game politically, but always seem to appease China. The #NBA loves activism until China is involved. Freedom for sale.”

Freedom also shared a generated image of Curry receiving money from Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Kerr in the background.

New Jersey Congressman To Look Into Li-Ning

Enes Kanter Freedom wasn’t the only critic of Steph Curry’s decision to sign with Li-Ning.

According to ESPN, New Jersey congressman Chris Smith is planning to ask the Department of Homeland Security to look into Li-Ning and their imports.

“Steph Curry is one of the most talented and watched basketball players in the world, which is exactly why this matters,” Smith said. “The NBA, its players, and sites like Amazon cannot suggest that they stand for social justice at home while cashing checks from companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party’s forced-labor economy.”

Smith is a Republican and one of the co-chairs of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Nevertheless, Curry isn’t the only player to have a contract with Li-Ning.

Dwyane Wade has been with the brand since 2012, with his Way of Wade line among the company’s most popular products. Curry’s Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler has also been with Li-Ning since 2020.

Other basketball stars under contract with the brand include CJ McCollum and D’Angelo Russell.