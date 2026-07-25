Steph Curry’s Reaction to LeBron James Joining 76ers Caught on Camera

The Golden State Warriors spent most of July waiting on LeBron James. On Friday he agreed to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James joins Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe in Philadelphia. Golden State was one of the main teams he considered, with Miami, Minnesota, and Cleveland also in the mix.

Stephen Curry did not spend the day by a phone. He was playing golf.

How Curry Found Out About the LeBron Decision

Moses Moody hosted a charity tournament Friday for his Motivate One Foundation, and Curry was in the field.

News travels fast at a public event. Spectators on the course got to Curry before any team official did, calling out that James had picked Philadelphia. Video from the tournament shows Curry glancing at his phone and returning to his round.

He said nothing. He kept playing.

The Pitch Also Happened on a Golf Course

Weeks earlier, at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Curry was asked what he would say to sell James on Golden State.

“The pitch is if you want to play good basketball, be around people that know how to play the game, hopefully raise our floor and our competitiveness this year,” Curry said, before adding, “there’s good golf in the Bay.”

He called the potential pairing a unique story in sports history. It was direct, genuine, and delivered without desperation. Then he made clear the decision was ultimately James’ to make.

James heard all of it. He chose Philadelphia anyway. Curry’s reaction on Friday confirmed he understood that possibility from the beginning. No public statement. No frustration. Just a glance at the phone and back to his round.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State went 37-45 last season. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL and will not return until 2027. Curry missed a long stretch with a knee issue of his own. The roster has real holes, and adding James was never going to fill all of them.

The Warriors still have open roster spots to fill. Curry is 38 and the window is closing fast. James chose Philadelphia. Golden State has to figure out the rest without him.

The pitch was made. The answer came back. The Warriors must pivot once again.