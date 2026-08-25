Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Sends 3-Word Message Ahead of Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors are set to start training camp next month. They have had a tough offseason, failing to make any impact additions to their roster.

There were also speculation about Steph Curry and his future with the franchise. Curry is entering the final year of his contract, but he’s eligible for a new deal.

The Warriors have denied the possibility of trading Curry on The TK Show, while the two-time MVP has expressed his preference to end his career in the Bay Area in an interview with The Athletic.

Steph Curry’s Latest 3-Word Post

In a post on Instagram, Steph Curry shared a reel of his workout in preparation for next season.

Curry wrote a three-word message to his followers:

“Putting in work.”

The post has garnered nearly 180,000 likes in one day.

Curry was lifting weights, doing shooting and dribbling drills and working on his cardio in the reel.

Here are some of the comments from fans:

@plyrsuntd: “Look at Curry, so inspirational.”

@cmp2833: “Still PFP the biggest beast in the NBA!”

@al_goro: “Steph, you deserve to win another NBA title!”

@jacarmon30: “The greatest to ever do it.”

@aintyoucj: “Can’t wait for you to win it all this year while everyone sleeping on y’all.”

@pappiid3: “They doubted u chef…show them.”

@johngarwood_: “Bro’s gotta keep that back in shape for all the carrying he’s about to.” do.”

Warriors’ Offseason Moves

The Golden State Warriors were primarily linked to LeBron James this summer. They were one of six teams that had a shot a signing James in free agency, but he picked the Philadelphia 76ers.

That left the Warriors without any major moves this offseason. They re-signed Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Charles Bassey and Gary Payton II.

Their only free agent addition was Brandon Williams, while Yaxel Lendeborg arrived via draft. They did lose Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies but are currently linked to Georges Niang and Kelly Olynyk.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody expected to miss time next season, Lendeborg will likely have a bigger role. Brandin Podziemski is also possibly getting more looks on offense, though Steph Curry will need to carry the team as long as he’s healthy.

At 38 years old, Curry is still among the best players in the world. His shooting alone creates plenty of opportunities for the Warriors on offense.

However, the four-time champ missed 39 games last season. He was hampered a runner’s knee for the majority of the second half of the campaign.