Steph Curry Makes Direct Pitch to LeBron James Amid Warriors Pursuit

Stephen Curry is no longer just hoping LeBron James chooses the Golden State Warriors.

He’s making his recruiting pitch personally.

Speaking Thursday at the American Century Championship, Curry explained why he believes Golden State remains an ideal destination for the NBA’s biggest remaining free agent, pointing to the Warriors’ championship culture, style of play and proven track record.

“I don’t have a percentage,” Curry said when asked about the Warriors’ chances of signing James. “It’s kind of up to him. I feel like any place he called and said, ‘I want to play there,’ you move mountains to make it happen.

“And I know we’re in that boat as well.”

James remains the marquee name on the free-agent market after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, with NBA insiders Marc Stein, Jake Fischer and Shams Charania consistently identifying Golden State as one of the teams monitoring his decision.

Curry’s Pitch: Winning Basketball

Rather than focusing on contracts or roster construction, Curry centered his sales pitch on the Warriors’ culture.

“So the pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game?” Curry said. “Raise our floor, competitiveness… There’s good golf in the Bay.”

The golf reference drew laughs before Curry explained why he believes Golden State’s championship pedigree should speak for itself.

“We’re an organization that’s been there [winning championships],” Curry said. “He knows that, and that’s really self-explanatory. It’s just a matter of where he sees himself fitting. And at the end of the day, that’s up to him.”

The Warriors have won four NBA championships during Curry’s tenure, establishing one of the league’s longest-running championship cultures.

Team USA Showed What Curry and James Could Be

Curry’s latest recruiting effort also comes after he and James experienced what it was like to play together in games with championship stakes.

The longtime rivals joined forces under Warriors coach Steve Kerr to lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, surviving a difficult path that included dramatic victories over Serbia in the semifinals and France in the gold-medal game.

The experience left a lasting impression on James.

“It was everything and more,” James said in October 2024 before the Lakers departed for preseason games against Curry’s Warriors.

“I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere,” James added. “That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want, to be a part of that team, along with Steph.”

James called the Olympic run one of the defining memories of his career.

“Great memories,” he said. “Something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.”

When asked whether he could envision playing alongside Curry again in the NBA, James notably left the door open.

“I have no idea,” he said.

Those comments have taken on new significance this summer as the Warriors attempt to convince James to make the Bay Area his next stop.

Warriors Have a Contingency Plan

While Curry made clear the Warriors would welcome James, he also acknowledged Golden State cannot put its entire offseason on hold.

Asked whether the organization is prepared to move forward if James signs elsewhere, Curry said the front office continues evaluating every scenario.

“It’s TBD because this is what free agency is about,” Curry said. “LeBron’s situation is one where the league is waiting.

Even without James, Curry believes the Warriors have assembled a roster capable of competing once healthy.

He praised the returns of Kristaps Porziņģis and De’Anthony Melton while acknowledging the team will likely have to weather the opening months of the season without two important contributors.

“Other than that, it’s great to get KP back. It’s great to get Melton back,” Curry said.

Golden State expects Jimmy Butler to miss at least the beginning of the 2026-27 season after undergoing ACL surgery. Butler is targeting a return sometime between November and early February, although the typical recovery timeline ranges from 10 to 12 months.

The Warriors also expect Moses Moody to miss the start of the season after surgery on March 27 to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon. Moody’s rehabilitation is expected to continue into the late fall or winter.

“You gotta try to hold the fort down as best you can till those guys get back because you do have an idea of who we can be with them,” Curry said.

Trusting the Warriors’ Front Office

Regardless of how James’ free agency unfolds, Curry expressed confidence in the Warriors’ decision-makers.

“I know Mike [Dunleavy Jr.], Steve [Kerr], Joe [Lacob]—they’re all doing the best they can to make the right decisions,” Curry said.

Golden State has maintained roster flexibility while waiting for James’ decision, but Curry made clear the franchise intends to compete either way.

Still, his message to the four-time NBA champion could not have been more direct.

If James wants to play meaningful basketball, compete for another title and reunite with teammates and a coach with whom he already won Olympic gold, Curry believes the Warriors offer everything he’s looking for.