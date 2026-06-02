Warriors’ Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Li-Ning Decision

After nearly six months of being a sneaker free agent, Steph Curry announced on Monday that he signed with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning.

In an official announcement on his social media accounts, Curry revealed his decision after months of examining the market. He is bringing his brand to Li-Ning, calling it a “partnership of a lifetime.”

Amid his sneaker free agency, the Golden State Warriors superstar wore different shoes from different brands. It turned into a viral trend, making his every step anticipated by fans.

Steph Curry Explains Why He Signed With Li-Ning

In addition to a video on social media, Steph Curry also released a statement on his Thirty Ink website. Curry explained how he came to the decision of forming a partnership with Li-Ning.

“Throughout my sneaker free agency, I was impressed by the quality, comfort and performance of Li-Ning’s shoes,” Curry wrote. “It was during that time playing in Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler’s sneakers, that I knew that Li-Ning could be the right partner that can deliver on the innovation and design that I want Curry Brand to stand for.”

Wade became the face of Li-Ning’s basketball brand back in 2012, though the company had some hardships back then. His Way of Wade brand remains a huge hit more than seven years after his retirement.

Butler, on the other hand, joined Li-Ning in 2020. He could have had a role in Curry’s decision since they have been teammates since last year.

Other NBA stars signed to Li-Ning include CJ McCollum, D’Angelo Russell and Fred VanVleet.

How Long Is Steph Curry’s Contract With Li-Ning?

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Steph Curry signed a 10-year partnership with Li-Ning.

The company is reportedly planning to give Curry Brand a global platform to grow further. It would not just produce basketball products but also a golf line since the two-time MVP has passion for the sport.

Curry’s status as one of the greatest players of all time has a certain kind of pull that could help Li-Ning attract more stars, not just in basketball but also for other sports.

The Warriors superstar also promised that his shoes with Li-Ning will have “amazing design, quality and performance.”

The deal also is a two-way street, with Curry helping the brand grow in the United States while Li-Ning introduces his brand in Asia.

“I truly believe that partnering with Li-Ning will allow Curry Brand to thrive,” Curry wrote. “Li-Ning is a total sports brand, and it’s also the basketball market share leader in China. The brand has over 7,600 stores throughout Asia. I consider it a proud privilege to be able to use my platform to help Mr. Li Ning and his teams bring their innovation to the US.”

There’s still no official announcement on Curry’s first signature shoe with Li-Ning, but the four-time NBA champion will launch it in the United States and China.