Stephen Curry Reveals Retirement Truth Ahead of Warriors Season

Stephen Curry isn’t shying away from the reality of where he stands in his career. The Golden State Warriors are preparing for another season with title aspirations attached.

Curry’s Honest Reflection on Retirement

Speaking in an interview via CNBC, Curry acknowledged that thoughts of retirement cross his mind constantly. It’s not in a way that suggests any urgency to walk away soon, though. “You think about it every day,” Curry said. “Nobody’s beating Father Time. I say that to say it informs how I work, it informs how I prepare, it informs how I kind of commit to the strategy of preparing myself and also enjoying the time that I have. I know there are fewer days ahead than behind me and that’s okay. Still have a lot to accomplish out there on the court and I still love to play the game. I still feel like I can play at a high level. There’s a sense of urgency to capitalize on these next two years and see where it takes you. That’s kind of the strategy right now.”

Curry’s comments come at a particularly relevant moment. His current contract situation adds real context here. The 38-year-old became eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million extension on Aug. 29. Golden State has reportedly presented him with multiple paths forward. Those range from the full max to a reduced figure that would give the front office more financial flexibility. Curry has said repeatedly that he doesn’t want the uncertainty to become a distraction. He told ESPN’s Anthony Slater earlier this week that the decision will come “at the right time” once he has all the information he needs.

Health Remains Part of the Equation for Curry and the Warriors

Curry’s remarks also arrive as he works his way back from a knee issue. That issue limited him to just 43 games last season. He was diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, in February. He’s spent the offseason following a structured plan designed to build his conditioning back up while managing the long-term health of his knee. He described feeling “fantastic” heading into training camp, which opens Sept. 29 in Hawaii.

Between the injury history and the contract uncertainty, Curry’s comments about mortality and urgency track closely with everything else he’s said publicly this offseason. He’s framed this stretch of his career less as a countdown to retirement. Instead, it’s more of a deliberate, focused push to make the most of whatever time remains. That’s true both for himself individually and for a Warriors roster still built around him, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.