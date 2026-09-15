Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Makes Strong Statement Ahead of Training Camp

For the first time in 10 years, Steph Curry was back in Hong Kong as part of his “Wide Open” China tour for Li Ning.

Curry made the switch from Under Armour to Li Ning back in June, and his first tour visited four cities: Beijing, Dongguan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors superstar signed a 10-year, $400 million contract with Li Ning. He joins other signature athletes of the brand like teammate Jimmy Butler and NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Steph Curry on Dealing With Pressure and Self-Doubt

During his visit to Hong Kong, Steph Curry spoke to around 1,000 people inside the Shun Tak Fraternal Association Leung Kau Kui College in Tuen Mun.

Curry shared advice on dealing with pressure and self-doubt, which is something he has experience with as an NBA superstar.

“You have to understand that’s part of life,” Curry said about pressure and self-doubt via South China Morning Post. “People are always going to say that you can’t do this, you can’t do that. But I just made sure that I had as much fun as possible, and I relied on my work ethic to get me through.” “I had big dreams, but I worried about just getting better every single day, and then eventually, hopefully, I could accomplish those goals,” he added.

Before becoming the greatest shooter the game has ever seen, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, Curry wasn’t heavily scouted in high school.

And despite a spectacular collegiate career at Davidson, there were doubts about Curry before the 2009 NBA draft. There were questions about his size, athleticism and ability to run the point in the league.

The Warriors superstar also told students that it’s okay to get nervous, which he experiences during his career. He is just confident in the work he has put through the years, giving him an edge in clutch situations.

What’s Next for Steph Curry?

With less than two weeks away before training camp, Steph Curry is expected to return to the United States and continue his preparations for the upcoming season.

The Golden State Warriors are set to begin camp on September 29. They will hold it at the BYU-Hawaii campus until October 3.

It’s the Warriors’ second training camp in Hawaii since 2024. They play against the Los Angeles Clippers to open their preseason on October 4 at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

The Warriors then return to the mainland to play the rest of the preseason. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on October 6, the Portland Trail Blazers on October 7, the Sacramento Kings on October 10, the Lakers again on October 13 and the Blazers again on October 16.

They visit the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21 for opening night.