Steph Curry Sends Strong Golden State Valkyries Message Amid WNBA Success

The Golden State Valkyries are having a strong second season in the WNBA. They are second in the league standings at 25-9, extending their win streak to six after beating the Dallas Wings on Monday night.

Several Golden State Warriors players were in attendance at the Chase Center, including Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Will Richard. They watched as the Valkyries clinched a playoff spot for the second consecutive year.

Gabby Williams led the way for the Valkyries in their 78-70 win. Williams finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Veronica Burton added 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Steph Curry’s Message to the Valkyries

Speaking to CBS Sports Bay Area’s Matt Lively during the broadcast, Steph Curry had a message about the Golden State Valkyries.

“Hopefully, they get a great end to the year,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints. “They’re obviously playing amazing basketball, and they seem like they have great chemistry. It’s great to watch.”

Curry also likened the atmosphere of the “Ballhalla” to the Oracle Arena, the old stomping ground for the Warriors. He even mentioned how important it is for the Valkyries to establish an identity, especially with the rise of women’s basketball.

“This is what basketball needs,” Curry added. “This is what sports needs. The women’s game is in such a great place right now, the amount of talent and just the storyline around the league. It’s exciting that here in the Bay, there’s a true identity and support around the Valkyries.”

The Valkyries made the playoffs in their inaugural campaign last year. They were the No. 8 seed and were swept by the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.

However, it could be a different run this year following the addition of Williams, who was named an All-Star in her first year in the Bay Area.

Steph Curry Looking Forward to Year 18

Amid rumors of unhappiness with the Golden State Warriors this summer, Steph Curry revealed during the Valkyries game how excited he was for his 18th season in the NBA.

“I’m excited. We’re going to take advantage of the rest of the offseason, but I think, there’s a lot of health coming back,” Curry said. “For me, I’m blessed to play this game. I feel good taking advantage of the offseason, and when September rolls around, hopefully these ladies are going to be celebrating some crazy things at the end of their season and roll right into ours.”

Curry played in just 43 games last season. He was plagued with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee, more commonly known as runner’s knee.

The Warriors won 37 games last season but were one win away from earning the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs.