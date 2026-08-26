Steph Curry Urged Not To Sign Important Contract With The Warriors

Steph Curry will be eligible for a contract extension on August 29, in what could possibly be the last deal he will sign with the Golden State Warriors before retiring from the NBA.

However, an NBA insider is urging Curry not to sign the contract extension yet, because he could help the Warriors build a better contending team next season.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Curry should not sign an extension to allow the Warriors to get over $100 million of cap space for next season.

Steph Curry Should Not Sign Contract Extension With The Warriors

“By next week you’ll start to see Steph Curry’s name come up because starting on the 29th of August he’s extension eligible for his contract,” Windhorst said at the Hoops Collective podcast.”I have argued that it should be considered that Curry not sign his contract extension right now.

“If he chooses to sign right now, he could get two years at $140 million. Obviously if that’s what he says he wants, you give it to him. But if he doesn’t sign his contract extension right now the Warriors could have over $100 million in salary cap space next summer.”

According to Windhorst, Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green—the Warriors’ big three—will see their contracts expire next year and would give the Warriors more wiggle room in the salary cap.

“Him, Jimmy Butler, & Draymond Green are all in the last year of their contracts. And it’s not that I’m thinking Steve will take a deal, but it’s like you’re going to get the contract anyway why not leave the option open?,” Windhorst said.

Curry is entering the final year of his contract for the 2026-2027 season carrying a $62.6 million cap hit, but he becomes eligible to sign a two-year, $136.7 million extension with the Golden State Warriors on August 29.

If Curry signs the two-year extension this offseason, that would mean he will earn over $66 million when he turns 40 and 41 years old.

Delaying that signing would help the Warriors to sign major names to maximize the remaining years of Curry in the league.

Steph Curry Will Never Be Traded Away By The Golden State Warriors

It is safe to say that Steph Curry will be retiring with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, the Warriors will never be trading Curry even in the twilight years of his NBA career.

“No, no, no. I don’t think that is even a thing,” Laco said, addressing the rumors that emerged after the Warriors missed out on superstar names such as Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James.

“This is just a clickbait thing from all these people that do this kind of thing these days, and there seem to be a lot of them. I don’t believe any of that is true. I’m very close with Steph — he lives right near me, he’s incredibly happy with the organization, with his life… I’ve never heard a word about that, and I can’t imagine it. We certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. I just think people are completely making a bunch of crap up.”

Curry is regarded as the greatest Warriors star of all time, bringing four NBA championships to the franchise as they built a dynasty that dominated the latter half of the 2010s.

For now, the Warriors are doing everything they can to maximize their championship window with Curry.