Steph Curry Urged To Leave Golden State Warriors For Championship Chance

Steph Curry has not won an NBA championship in the last four years. He is now in the final few seasons of his career, so a chance at a final NBA title has been a major priority.

However, that may not come with the Golden State Warriors, whose front office missed out on numerous NBA stars in the trade market in free agency, such as Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James during this offseason.

With the current predicament on the Warriors roster, an ex-NFL player is urging Curry to leave Golden State and seek greener pastures elsewhere for a better chance at an NBA championship before he retires from basketball.

Talking on the Night Cap podcast hosted by NFL player-turned-NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe, former NFL player Chad Johnson called for Curry to reconsider his loyalty to the Warriors and look for title opportunities elsewhere, something Golden State could not give to him at this juncture of his career.

”Are you sure he’s a one-jersey guy? Knowing you don’t have a chance, don’t you want to finish your career with the opportunity to win a ring again?,” Johnson said. “Why not end it on a high note? Golden State is not prepared to compete in the West, let alone win a championship.”

Chad Johnson says Steph Curry should end his career on a high note by going to a different team to compete for a championship: “Are you sure he’s a one jersey guy? Knowing you don’t have a chance — don’t you want to finish your career with an opportunity to win a ring… https://t.co/WsXInb7fKC pic.twitter.com/ozs9Idhku1 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) September 1, 2026

Steph Curry’s Warriors Legacy

Drafted in 2009 by the Warriors, Curry is the sole remaining player from his draft class to stay with the franchise that originally picked him.

Curry, who now has deep family roots in Golden State, has led the team to four NBA titles, cementing his status as a franchise icon and this generation’s greatest player.

He stayed through early ankle injuries, major roster changes like Kevin Durant’s departure, and Klay Thompson leaving for the Dallas Mavericks to steer the Warriors to play-in tournament appearances and early playoff exits.

According to multiple reports, both Curry, who is now 38 years old, and Warriors owner Joe Lacob have stated a strong desire for him to retire in Golden State

Curry is set to earn roughly $62.6 million for the 2026-27 season, and he is eligible for a two-year extension worth up to $136.7 million.

Curry remained at a superstar level last season, averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game over 43 games. He dealt with numerous injuries last season, including patellofemoral pain syndrome (runner’s knee) and bone bruising in his right knee.

Steph Curry Wants To Stay With Golden State Until He Retires

Chad Johnson’s sentiments came after Steph Curry addressed rumors of him desiring to leave the Warriors.

In his interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry cleared the air on the rumors, saying that he wants to end his career with the Warriors.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry said in their exclusive interview. “The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity.”

Curry has been consistent about his desire to stay with the Warriors, a franchise that struggled to bring in help for him over the past three seasons.

For next season, they will have to wait for Jimmy Butler to fully heal his ACL for the Warriors to get a star alongside Curry once again.

For now, they will have to rely on a supporting cast anchored by Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski, among others.