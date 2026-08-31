Steph Curry Sends Strong Message on Warriors Extension

Stephen Curry is eligible for another massive Golden State Warriors contract extension.

He just does not sound interested in turning it into an August deadline.

Two days after becoming eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million maximum extension, Curry reaffirmed that he expects to finish his career in Golden State while making clear that the contract itself will happen on his timetable.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area at the Workday Charity Classic in Palo Alto.

Then came the part that leaves some intrigue.

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity,” Curry continued.

For the Warriors, that is reassurance without resolution.

Steph Curry Has Little Reason to Rush Extension

Curry is entering the final season of his current contract at nearly $63 million. Under the NBA’s over-38 rule, Golden State can offer him only two additional years, making the maximum extension worth approximately $136.7 million.

The Warriors want him beyond this season. Curry wants to remain a Warrior.

The timing is the only real question.

That timing also gives Curry an opportunity to see what Golden State actually looks like before making another commitment.

The Warriors retained Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton while adding rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandon Williams and Georges Niang. Quinten Post and Pat Spencer departed.

Continuity, however, does not mean stability.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are expected to miss the beginning of the season while recovering from knee injuries, leaving Golden State thinner on the wing and placing additional pressure on Lendeborg to contribute immediately.

The Warriors went 37-45 last season after injuries repeatedly disrupted their rotation. Curry himself appeared in only 43 games while dealing with a knee issue that sidelined him for more than two months.

“Hopefully we can be healthy and just have a chance to show what we’re capable of, myself included, missing so many games last year,” Curry said.

Warriors Still Have Ammunition for Major Trade

The roster Curry sees on opening night also may not be the one Golden State carries into the postseason.

The Warriors own six future first-round picks between 2027 and 2033, though the Stepien Rule and their protected 2030 obligation to Memphis limit how many can be moved outright.

In practical terms, Golden State could still construct an aggressive package featuring as many as three first-round picks, along with future pick swaps, for the right player.

That gives general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. another path to upgrade the roster before the trade deadline.

It also matters in the context of Curry’s extension.

Waiting does not necessarily signal hesitation about Golden State. It could simply allow Curry to watch how Butler and Moody recover, how the reconstructed rotation performs and whether the Warriors use their remaining draft capital to make another championship swing.

Curry, now preparing for Year 18, has been clear about the only part he appears to consider settled.

He wants to finish where he started.

The larger question is what the Warriors will put around him while they still have enough assets — and enough Curry — to chase something bigger.