Steph Curry Walks Off After Reporter’s Blunt Question About Warriors’ Future

Stephen Curry had spent nearly 17 minutes discussing his contract, his knee and the Golden State Warriors’ future when ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne asked about a different measure of success: simply making the playoffs.

Shelburne referenced coach Steve Kerr’s comments about entering a season with low expectations, saying nobody expected Golden State to reach the postseason.

Curry interrupted, raising his hands in disbelief.

“That’s how bad is that … to make the playoffs? We went from championship to … damn!” he said as laughter filled the room.

When Shelburne continued asking whether those expectations offered freedom, Curry stood and walked away.

“That’s what I think about that,” he said.

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Steve Kerr Welcomes Golden State’s Lowered Expectations

The exchange closed Curry’s media day news conference with humor. Kerr’s earlier remarks supplied the premise.

“I don’t mind the fact that everyone is picking us to miss the playoffs,” Kerr said, suggesting that lowered expectations could benefit the team and its coach.

The betting market also reflects modest expectations: Golden State is listed at +6000 to win the NBA championship and +2200 to win the Western Conference in DraftKings odds displayed by ESPN, tied with Houston for the sixth-shortest odds in the West.

For a franchise accustomed to championship scrutiny, that represents a different starting point.

Curry acknowledged that Golden State must establish what works before assigning this group a ceiling. Championship ambition remains, but he cautioned against burdening the team with that pressure immediately.

“Let’s figure out what good basketball looks like for this team,” Curry said, “and we’ll figure that out as we go.”

Kerr’s plans include greater accountability for turnovers, even those committed by Curry and Draymond Green.

“I’ve never been sensitive about being coached,” Curry said.

Warriors Face Injury Challenges Before Season Begins

The skepticism comes with substantial personnel concerns.

Kristaps Porzingis is out indefinitely with an unspecified health issue and will miss training camp in Hawaii. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. provided no return timeline, although he did not rule out the season opener.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will miss the beginning of the season while recovering from major knee injuries. Butler suffered a torn ACL; Moody tore his patellar tendon.

Both have progressed to light on-court activity, according to Dunleavy. Their continued absences leave Golden State without two important perimeter players, while Porzingis’ uncertain availability complicates its frontcourt plans.

Curry offered better news about himself, saying his knee felt “great,” with no limitations entering camp or the preseason.

He has also helped create room for reinforcements beyond this season.

Curry accepted a two-year, $116 million extension with a player option for the final year. Taking roughly $10 million below his maximum in each year gives Golden State additional financial flexibility to pursue help next summer.

He confirmed that a maximum offer had been available. The arrangement, he explained, balanced his interests with the organization’s ability to make moves.

“I’m not fast-forwarding to February,” Curry said. “I’m not fast-forwarding to next offseason.”

For now, he wants the available players to make Butler’s and Moody’s eventual returns meaningful.

“We have a job to do,” Curry said.

That job begins before any new acquisition or injured teammate arrives: finding combinations that work, protecting possessions and keeping Golden State within reach of the postseason.