Warriors Get Stephen Curry News Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

Trade speculation connecting Stephen Curry to the Boston Celtics picked up steam this week, but according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, there’s little reality behind it from the Golden State Warriors’ side.

“Stephen Curry won’t be traded by the Warriors and he isn’t prepared to ask for a trade,” Siegel wrote.

Seems like we’ll be saying this a lot this offseason: Stephen Curry won’t be traded by the Warriors and he isn’t prepared to ask for a trade. https://t.co/Wi6IpEUClq — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 2, 2026

Context on the Speculation

Sports Illustrated’s John Karalis floated the idea that Celtics president Brad Stevens could pursue a deal for Curry after Boston’s offseason trade of Jaylen Brown left the roster searching for another star. Karalis speculated Stevens would reach out to Golden State if the Warriors were ever open to moving Curry.

Siegel’s comments push back directly on the premise that any such opening exists.

Why the Warriors Have No Reason to Move On

Curry remains fully committed to the only franchise he’s ever played for, and the front office has shown no indication it’s interested in exploring life without the greatest player in franchise history. Golden State is reportedly planning to offer him a maximum contract extension as soon as this August, a clear signal of where the organization’s priorities sit.

His production backs up that commitment. At 38, Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists last season while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three, numbers that still rank among the best guards in basketball. He’s delivered four championships to Golden State, cementing his place at the top of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Golden State’s Roster Questions Remain

Golden State’s competitive picture is genuinely complicated. Jimmy Butler is still working back from a torn ACL, and the Warriors will once again lean heavily on an aging core that finished 10th in the West last season. Those are real questions facing the front office.

None of that, according to Siegel, translates into any willingness to move Curry himself. The uncertainty around Golden State’s roster and the security of Curry’s own future appear to be two entirely separate conversations.

Final Word for the Warriors

Stephen Curry isn’t going anywhere, at least based on where things currently stand. Boston’s interest, real or theoretical, doesn’t appear to change that.

Golden State has bigger questions to sort out this offseason. For now, Curry’s status doesn’t appear to be one of them.