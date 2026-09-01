Warriors Insider Reveals Unexpected Stephen Curry Contract Extension Plan

In the final year of his current deal, NBA superstar Stephen Curry is now officially eligible to sign a new contract extension with the Golden State Warriors worth roughly $136 million over two years.

But while he can now put pen to paper, Curry has yet to agree to a new extension with Golden State, and likely won’t sign a new deal for the time being.

However, amid the Warriors’ contract negotiations with the biggest star in franchise history, a top team insider recently revealed what the team is doing behind the scenes to make sure Curry stays in town.

The 38-year-old has publicly said he wants to finish his career in the Bay Area. Though he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet and trade rumors have been floating around recently, Golden State is reportedly doing everything possible to keep him in a Warriors jersey for as long as he is in the NBA.

Insider Reveals Warriors Plans For Stephen Curry Contract Extension

Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Warriors reporter Anthony Slater detailed how the franchise is giving Curry a ‘menu’ of different contract extension offers.

“He can do one year max, or he can wait. And again, the Warriors have presented him with these options,” he said. “They are saying, you can do this, you can do this, you can do this. If you want the one-year max, if you want the two-year max, if you want to wait, here’s your menu, pick off your menu.”

While the baseline deal Curry can sign is the two-year, $136 million contract extension, it isn’t the only one on the table. That is the largest amount of money the star could earn, but he could also choose to wait, agree to a smaller amount, or sign for an even bigger number in the next offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

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Speaking in a separate episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, the show’s host, Brian Windhorst, explained how it might be better for Curry to wait, as with him, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all entering the final seasons of their respective deals, the Warriors could have close to $100 million in cap space to be used on an available star.

If that does become the case, those three could sign smaller contracts, as seen with Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama, to add talent in search of one final championship with Curry leading the team.

“But if he doesn’t sign his contract extension right now, the Warriors could have over $100 million in salary cap space next summer,” the insider said. “Him, Jimmy Butler, & Draymond Green are all in the last year of their contracts. And it’s not that I’m thinking Steph’s gonna take a LeBron deal, but it’s like you’re going to get the contract whenever you want. Why not leave optionality open?”

Slater added that the Warriors and Curry are not in active contract negotiations at this point in the offseason, just days after he is officially eligible to sign a new deal.

Golden State’s Superstar Breaks Silence On New Deal

Amid the murmurs and rumors about Curry’s future with the Warriors, the star himself went on the record to discuss a contract extension from his perspective.

Speaking with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry made it clear that he plans to stay with Golden State to close out his career.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry said. “The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity.”

There is mass uncertainty surrounding the Warriors with the aging Curry, injured Butler, and overall lack of ‘championship-worthy’ talent on the roster, but the 38-year-old didn’t indicate any questions about his team heading into the 2026-27 NBA season would impact his decision to sign a contract extension.

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“The goal stays the same,” Curry added. “Extension stuff, we’ll figure that out at the right time. But I’m ready for Year 18.”

Back to The Hoop Collective’s discussion about Curry and the precedent other stars have set by taking a smaller deal, Tim McMahon added that, as the San Antonio Spurs did with Wembanyama, the Warriors offering Curry flexibility on a contract extension puts everything on the table and could make his decision a bit easier.

“It’s, hey, you’re going to make the decision, but here’s the different options,” he said. “Here’s why option B can do in terms of flexibility, X, Y, and Z. So yeah, it’s like you said, there’s not negotiation here. It’s these are the options, and this is what we can do with them.”

There has been no indication that the Warriors and Curry will end their partnership after this season. Despite no deal signed yet, the star has maintained his loyalty to the franchise.

He has a lot of money on the table, but perhaps taking a pay cut could give the team more flexibility to land a star next summer after missing out on several over the past few months.