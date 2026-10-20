Warriors Star Stephen Curry Leaves LeBron James Behind in Historic Forbes Ranking

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has another NBA record to his name, and this one has nothing to do with three-pointers.

The 38-year-old guard is projected to earn an astonishing $203.6 million during the 2026-27 season, according to Forbes’ annual ranking of the NBA’s highest-paid players, published October 20.

That makes Curry the first active NBA player projected to surpass $200 million in combined annual earnings from his playing salary, endorsements and business ventures.

And perhaps even more remarkably, Curry is expected to earn more than twice as much as longtime rival LeBron James.

Stephen Curry Tops LeBron James by Nearly $110 Million in Forbes Ranking

Forbes reporter Brett Knight estimates Curry will collect $62.6 million from his Warriors contract this season, with another $141 million coming from endorsements and other business interests.

That gives Curry a commanding lead over the rest of the NBA.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant ranks second at $104.9 million, followed by Miami Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at $103.5 million.

James, meanwhile, has fallen to fourth at an estimated $93.9 million after signing a veteran-minimum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The gap between Curry and James is $109.7 million.

According to Forbes, Curry joins Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jon Rahm as the only athletes to surpass $200 million in earnings over a 12-month period since the publication began tracking athlete income in 1990. Those figures are not adjusted for inflation.

Curry also becomes the NBA’s highest-paid player for a second consecutive year after James previously held the top position for 11 straight seasons.

Stephen Curry’s $400 Million Shoe Deal Fuels Historic Earnings

The driving force behind Curry’s extraordinary financial year is his move away from longtime footwear partner Under Armour.

After ending that relationship in 2025, Curry announced a new partnership with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning in June 2026.

Forbes reports that the agreement is worth approximately $400 million over 10 years, with Curry’s first signature shoe under the new arrangement expected in early 2027.

The partnership helped push Curry’s estimated off-court earnings to $141 million, easily exceeding his previous NBA-record mark of $100 million during the 2024-25 season.

Interestingly, the milestone comes just weeks after Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with Golden State.

As Heavy previously reported, Curry accepted approximately $20.7 million less than the maximum extension available, providing the Warriors with additional financial flexibility.

That sacrifice has done little to slow his overall earning power.

Jimmy Butler Joins Curry Among NBA’s Highest-Paid Players

Curry isn’t the only Warriors player featured prominently in Forbes’ latest rankings.

Veteran forward Jimmy Butler is tied for seventh with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with both projected to earn $70.8 million.

Butler’s total includes $56.8 million in salary and another $14 million from endorsements and business ventures.

Combined, Curry and Butler are projected to earn $274.4 million this season.

But the two stars enter the campaign facing dramatically different circumstances on the court.

Butler remains sidelined while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January, with his return expected in 2027. Curry, meanwhile, is expected to be available for Golden State’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers after overcoming a recent ankle scare.

Curry averaged 26.6 points per game last season despite appearing in only 43 contests because of a knee injury.

At 38, the Warriors’ four-time NBA champion is still central to the franchise’s championship ambitions. Financially, however, he has already reached territory no active NBA player has seen before.