Warriors’ Stephen Curry Sends Blunt 4-Word Message on Future

Stephen Curry had a simple, direct answer this week when asked about his future with the Golden State Warriors.

Curry’s Blunt Message on His Future

After spending time reading books and shooting baskets with schoolchildren in Oakland, Curry was asked about his ongoing contract negotiations and where things stand with the organization, according to Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News. His answer left no ambiguity. “I’m not going anywhere,” Curry said.

Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle captured a similar sentiment from Curry around the same conversation, noting that the situation remains fluid but that Curry’s stance on staying hasn’t wavered. “Everything that is pretty obvious of what the decision is, is still relevant,” Curry said. “I’m still having those conversations.”

Curry Addresses the Extension Talks

Curry also made clear he doesn’t want the uncertainty to become a distraction as the season approaches. “I don’t want there to be no drama,” Curry told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win.” He added that the situation won’t weigh on him personally, regardless of how long it takes to resolve. “It’s going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right,” Curry said. “The team’s been great having that conversation back and forth. If I don’t sign, it won’t affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight. But I’ll make the decision when I’m ready.”

Curry became eligible for an extension worth up to two years and $136.7 million on Aug. 29, building off his current one-year, $62.6 million deal. According to Slater, the Warriors presented him with a range of options shortly after, from a full max to smaller pay cuts to simply waiting things out, depending on what flexibility the front office could eventually create.

Why the Decision Carries Real Cap Implications for the Warriors

The choice isn’t a simple one financially. Golden State is currently projected to have more than $100 million in cap space next summer given its number of expiring contracts. If Curry signs at or near a full max, that projected space would shrink to roughly $45 million.

Curry acknowledged the balancing act directly. “We’re in a very interesting situation,” Curry said. “All the different salary cap conditions of whether I sign for a max or less or whatever it is, I want to be on a competitive team. I want to have an opportunity to have some flexibility because we haven’t had that in years past, the recent past. This team should have flexibility to make necessary moves if things happen. Those are always just the considerations. For me, information and patience is key. It’s just a very unique situation all the way around based on where we’ve been the last four years, where I’m at in my career, what our team looks like this year and the absolute desperation to win. Trying to balance all that.”

Curry’s Health and Readiness for Warriors Camp

Curry, 38, is entering his 18th NBA season after being limited to just 43 games last year due to persistent pain and swelling in his right knee. He spent time this week in San Diego at a team event organized by teammate Jimmy Butler and expressed confidence in where he stands physically heading into camp. “The idea of getting back to work is exciting,” Curry said. “I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the offseason. I feel like there’s no hesitation about where I’m at physically going in. But I’m excited about getting back to work.”

Golden State opens training camp next week in Hawaii and begins the regular season Oct. 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.