Warriors’ Stephen Curry ‘Absolutely’ Open to $40 Million Contract Sacrifice

Let’s start off by being clear: The Golden State Warriors should pay Stephen Curry whatever is allowed under the current NBA collective bargaining agreement and, really, they should pay him even more than that. Curry has been the savior of a franchise that had spent 35 years in the abyss, buoyed by an ardent fan base but utterly self-sabotaging at every level of the organization–players, coaches, front office, ownership–from the mid-1970s on.

Then along came Curry, who fell to Golden State in the 2009 draft. That changed everything and, to boot, Curry’s ankle injuries just before he was set to be extension-eligible on his rookie contract meant that he signed for just $44 million over four years–slightly more than Jrue Holiday, and slightly less than Ty Lawson.

We know what happened from there. Curry put forth a revolutionary career, his distance shooting making him one of the greatest change agents in the history of the sport. Now, at age 38, he is still among the best players in the league. And he needs a new contract, which has some wondering whether he will follow int he footsteps of some other stars around the league.

Stephen Curry Eligible for $137 Million Warriors Extension

Curry is in the final season of his current Warriors contract, and is set to make $65 million for 2026-27. He could become a free agent in 2027, or he can sign an extension next month, worth as much as $137 million over two seasons.

And if he does sign an extension, one question is whether he will follow in the footsteps of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, who took an extension for 25% of the cap earlier this month rather than the 30% he was eligible to be paid, costing him around $50 million.

Some around the NBA are suggesting Curry will do the same, which could help the Warriors–who have the ability to create significant cap room next summer–land another star to help Curry close out his career. One Western Conference executive said earlier this month: “I think you absolutely will see Stephen Curry negotiate on that, but he is a smart guy. He’ll want to know the options and the plan.”

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Warriors Will Need Realistic Targets

Now, it is not quite as simple as Curry simply giving up money. The NBA players association is very much opposed to players leaving money on the table, and though Curry has never been an outspoken union voice, he has always been respectful of the NBPA. At the same time, Curry wants to help the Warriors finish strong and if taking something less than the max would help, he is said to be open to it.

There are variables and questions that will need answering. For one thing, will Jimmy Butler come back strong next winter, and if so, will the Warriors re-sign him–and for how much? For another thing, who will be on the trade and free agent market? It would be pointless for Curry to give up money if the Warriors do not have realistic targets.

But if they do, it’s something Curry will weigh.

Stephen Curry Lesson From Kobe Bryant

One prominent agent brought up Kobe Bryant–who took the full max contract in his final two seasons (at $49 million) and played for teams that won 38 games combined in those two years from 2014-16–as a red flag. “I do think it is a balance for someone like Steph because you want to do right by your fellow players but you don’t want to go out like Kobe did,” the agent said. “There’s a middle ground.”

The middle ground, most likely, is much what Wembanyama just did–take 25% of the cap, which for Curry, would be a two-year deal worth about $90 million. That would give the Warriors $20 million more in flexibility next summer.