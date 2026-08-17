Stephen Curry Has Huge Expectations For Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors currently see a roster with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as the only new member of the roster heading into next season. Golden State struck out on LeBron James in this NBA offseason’s free agency and failed to any other free agents or trade pieces. Stephen Curry will be tasked with leading a lackluster roster of role players already dealing with injuries to multiple players.

When asked about Lendeborg and his future with the Warriors, Curry offered some huge praise:

“I’ve watched all summer league games; I haven’t been there in person. He looks very confident, poised, competitive; he’s a champion, and I’m excited to get out there and figure it out with him. You know, rookies are awesome ‘cause they bring such good energy to the locker room, especially guys with talent like him. So that’s what we need.”

The quote of “he’s champion” was the most telling sign that Curry has strong expectations for Yaxel to become a star player. Lendeborg will likely be a role player this season coming off the bench behind Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. However, there is clearly opportunity for Yaxel to grow and seize a bigger role. Golden State will have Lendeborg in the rotation and hope to develop him into an eventual starter moving forward.

Why Yaxel Lendeborg Is Most Important Warrior

The big story of the season for Golden State will be whether they can find enough talent to win games behind Curry. Jimmy Butler is clearly the second-best player, but he’s expected to miss about half of the season recovering from a torn ACL.

Another injury sees guard Moses Moody missing time to create two open spaces in the lineup and more opportunity across the board. Most of the Warriors are established veterans or younger talents who have shown their ceiling is quite minimal.

Lendeborg is the only realistic name who can take steps forwards to help Curry have some talent on his side. Expect Golden State head coach Steve Kerr to play Yaxel more minutes than he typically does with rookies. Curry calling Lendeborg a winning player is something Kerr has also suggested when discussing the draft pick.

Stephen Curry Wants To Help Warriors Future

Part of the season for Curry dropping such strong praise for Yaxel is realizing how important it is to create younger stars. Russell Westbrook recently announced his retirement shows that time is ticking for players like Curry and Kevin Durant.

Golden State will likely have fewer than five seasons left of Curry’s playing career before he finally retires in his 40s. The Warriors have failed to develop young talents for the future after missing on top draft picks like James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

Most of the other draft picks have a lower ceiling to see them more likely to remain role players with or without Curry. Lendeborg represents someone who passes the eye test and quickly shows how he can contribute to winning basketball. Curry understands that helping Yaxel reach his potential is needed for Golden State to succeed when he finally retires.