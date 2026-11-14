Stephen Curry Injury: Warriors Star’s Diagnosis, Return Timeline Explained

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique, an abdominal injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks and raises questions about when the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter can return.

The Warriors confirmed Thursday, November 12, that an MRI revealed an oblique abdominal tear after Curry exited Wednesday’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets. Golden State announced that Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks, although that does not guarantee he will be cleared to play at that point.

Curry is officially out for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. His next opportunity for an updated medical evaluation will come around November 26.

But what exactly is an oblique tear, and why is it particularly concerning for a player whose game relies on shooting and constant movement?

What Is Stephen Curry’s Injury? Oblique Tear Explained

The oblique muscles are located along the sides of the abdomen, extending between the ribs and pelvis. They help stabilize the core, rotate the torso and support movements involving twisting or bending.

According to MLB’s medical injury glossary, oblique muscle strains are generally classified into three grades, ranging from mild muscle damage to a severe rupture.

The Warriors have confirmed a tear in Curry’s right oblique but have not publicly assigned the injury a specific grade. That distinction matters because recovery timelines vary considerably depending on the severity of the damage.

For Curry, the location of the injury is significant.

Shooting a basketball requires more than arm strength. Players generate power through their legs and core, with the torso helping transfer that energy into the shooting motion.

The obliques also contribute to movements Curry routinely makes when navigating screens, changing directions and creating separation from defenders.

That does not establish how Curry suffered the tear or how severely it will affect his shooting once he returns. It does, however, explain why an abdominal injury can be particularly troublesome for a perimeter player.

Curry appeared to be in discomfort after making a 3-pointer against Houston. He eventually left the game with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter and did not return.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr subsequently revealed that Curry had experienced an unfamiliar sensation in his abdomen.

“He said he tweaked something in his abdominal area and said he’s never done it before,” Kerr said, according to The Associated Press.

Stephen Curry Injury Timeline: When Will He Return?

Golden State has not announced a definitive return date for Curry.

The Warriors’ official two-week reevaluation timeline places his next assessment around Thursday, November 26. That is different from saying Curry will return in two weeks.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Curry’s absence could extend closer to a month, depending on how his recovery progresses.

That leaves Golden State facing at least six games without its franchise cornerstone, including Friday’s matchup with San Antonio and upcoming contests against New Orleans, Dallas, Memphis, Boston and Sacramento.

There is precedent for oblique injuries requiring extended absences, but individual recoveries differ. The Warriors have not disclosed enough medical information to establish whether Curry is dealing with a mild, moderate or severe tear.

Even after the reevaluation, Curry may need additional rehabilitation and basketball conditioning before returning to game action.

For now, Golden State must proceed without a player who was averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds through his first 10 appearances this season, according to the team’s official injury announcement.

He was also shooting 45.7% from 3-point range, making his absence especially costly for an offense built around his shooting gravity.

The Warriors face a difficult test without Curry, particularly after their eight-game winning streak ended in Houston.

There has been some encouragement, however. Curry has remained with the Warriors on their road trip despite the injury, an encouraging development for Golden State as it prepares to navigate the coming weeks.

The next major milestone is the late-November medical evaluation. Until then, Curry’s injury designation is clear, but his return date is not.