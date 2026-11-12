Warriors Brace for Longer Stephen Curry Absence After Shams Charania’s Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors could be without Stephen Curry for nearly a month, and his absence might stretch beyond that.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday on “NBA Today” that the Warriors are preparing for a potentially extended recovery after Curry suffered an oblique abdominal tear during Wednesday night’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

“I’m told that Stephen Curry is actually going to be sidelined for closer to one month with this oblique abdominal tear that he suffered,” Charania said.

The update paints a more concerning picture than Golden State’s initial announcement that Curry would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Shams Charania Reveals Warriors’ Expectations for Curry

According to Charania, the Warriors will assess Curry’s progress after approximately 14 days before determining how much additional rehabilitation he needs.

“And at that point they’re going to get a better feel for his recovery, how much time he’s going to need in his rehab, whether it’s going to require three weeks or four weeks or more,” Charania said.

The ESPN insider added that Golden State is bracing for Curry to miss a double-digit number of games.

Charania described the expected absence as roughly two to four weeks, with the possibility of a longer recovery.

That makes the Warriors’ scheduled re-evaluation a checkpoint rather than a target return date.

Curry exited Wednesday’s loss with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter after grabbing at his right side.

He underwent an MRI later that night, which confirmed the tear.

Before Wednesday’s game, Curry was averaging 30.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the 3-point range.

He had helped Golden State overcome a 0-3 start with eight consecutive victories.

The loss to Houston dropped the Warriors to 8-4.

How Long Did Other NBA Stars Miss With Oblique Injuries?

Recent NBA injuries offer some perspective on Curry’s recovery, although the severity of each case varies.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain on April 2, 2026.

He returned April 29 after missing nine games, including five regular-season contests and four playoff games.

His recovery lasted 27 days, nearly four weeks.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero needed considerably longer after tearing his right oblique in October 2024.

Banchero missed 34 games before returning Jan. 10, 2025, approximately 10 weeks after his injury.

His teammate Franz Wagner suffered a similar injury in December 2024.

Wagner missed 20 games before returning Jan. 23, 2025, nearly seven weeks later.

Those examples illustrate the wide range of recovery periods associated with oblique injuries.

The Warriors have not publicly disclosed the grade of Curry’s tear, making a direct comparison difficult.

Golden State will now need Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and its remaining healthy players to shoulder more offensive responsibility.

The Warriors visit San Antonio on Friday before continuing their road trip.

For a team that had begun finding its rhythm after a difficult opening week, losing Curry for a month would represent a significant setback.

The immediate question is how many games Golden State can win while awaiting its franchise cornerstone’s return.