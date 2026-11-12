Steve Kerr Sounds Alarm on Stephen Curry Injury After Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors lost more than their eight-game winning streak Wednesday night. They also left Houston waiting for answers about Stephen Curry.

Coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry underwent an MRI after experiencing an unfamiliar abdominal injury during the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Rockets.

The two-time NBA MVP left the game in the first quarter with right abdominal soreness and did not return. He later departed the arena during the second half to undergo further evaluation.

Kerr acknowledged that the uncertainty surrounding Curry’s condition has left the Warriors concerned.

“I mean, concern is high, but I have no idea the extent of the injury,” Kerr told reporters after the game.

The Warriors had not received the MRI results when Kerr addressed the media.

Steve Kerr Reveals Stephen Curry Underwent MRI

Curry’s night took an unexpected turn midway through the first quarter.

With 7:22 remaining, the 38-year-old guard connected on a 28-foot 3-pointer off a screen from Draymond Green.

But rather than celebrating, Curry grabbed his right side and appeared to wince in pain.

He continued briefly before approaching Kerr during a timeout and heading to the locker room with a member of Golden State’s medical staff.

The Warriors subsequently ruled him out with right abdominal soreness.

Curry finished with three points in roughly six minutes.

After the game, Kerr provided more details about their conversation.

“He just said he tweaked something, you know, in his abdominal area, and said he’s never done it before,” Kerr said.

The coach added that Curry underwent an MRI that night, but the team was still awaiting the findings.

Kerr also confirmed that Curry left the arena during the second half rather than remaining on the bench.

The unusual nature of the injury makes the medical evaluation particularly important.

Golden State has not announced a specific diagnosis or recovery timetable.

Warriors Face Uncertainty Before Spurs Matchup

Curry’s injury comes at a difficult time for a Warriors team that had recovered from a winless start to the season.

After opening 0-3, Golden State won eight consecutive games behind another remarkable stretch from its franchise cornerstone.

Curry entered Wednesday averaging 30.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

His scoring had helped the Warriors climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Without him, Golden State struggled early against Houston but managed to remain competitive.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski contributed 22 points.

The Warriors fought back from a double-digit deficit before the Rockets closed out the victory behind Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

Golden State now turns its attention to Friday’s road game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry’s availability remains uncertain, pending the results of his MRI and further evaluation by the team’s medical staff.

The Warriors have experienced injuries to key players before, but Curry remains central to their offense and championship aspirations.

For Kerr, Wednesday’s result quickly became secondary to the health of his star guard.

The Warriors can absorb a regular-season defeat. What they cannot yet measure is the potential cost of losing Curry for any extended period.