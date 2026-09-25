Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message on Leaving Warriors

Stephen Curry made clear this week that loyalty remains at the core of how he views this next chapter of his career. The Golden State Warriors are navigating a roster in transition.

Curry Rules Out a Different Path for the Warriors

Speaking via CNBC, Curry reflected on how uncommon his tenure with one franchise really is. “I think in the history of the league, I don’t know how many teams have had been championship favorites for almost, what, almost two decades,” Curry said. “This is going into my 18th year. I’m not that type of player. So the idea of being able to, again, reimagine what success looks like and what it takes for this particular team to do it, I like those challenges. Doesn’t mean that we’re always not trying to find ways to get better, and you know, the way that the league changes, kind of have to be prepared for any and everything. But for me, I just want to be healthy. I missed almost what, 30-some games last year, and singular focus on just playing good basketball once we get started.”

Health, Not Roster Turnover, Is the Real Focus

Curry’s comments line up closely with everything else he’s said publicly this offseason. He’s currently navigating a contract extension decision. Curry is eligible for up to two years and $136.7 million off his current deal. He’s repeatedly said he won’t let that process distract him or rush his timeline. He also recently acknowledged thinking about retirement “every day.” He’s framing his remaining seasons with a real sense of urgency rather than any hesitation about staying put.

Health remains the more pressing issue for Curry right now. A knee injury limited him to just 43 games last season. Doctors diagnosed him with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, in February. He’s spent the offseason following a structured plan to rebuild his conditioning while managing the long-term durability of his knee. He’s described feeling “fantastic” heading into training camp, which opens Sept. 29 in Hawaii.

A Warriors Roster Built Around Continuity

Curry’s remarks also reflect where Golden State actually stands. The Warriors are leaning on a core of Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, all established veterans. Meanwhile, they’re blending in younger pieces like Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. Rather than chasing a fresh start elsewhere, Curry appears fully committed to redefining what success looks like within the organization that’s employed him his entire career. In doing so, he’s staying true to a level of loyalty that’s become increasingly rare among stars at his stage of the league.