NBA superstar Stephen Curry could very well be playing in the final few seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, according to recent comments made by the currently injured 38-year-old to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. It isn’t the first time Curry has discussed retirement, but with the talk ramping up about the Warriors star likely in the last contract of his playing days, previous remarks made by the four-time champion all but confirm Golden State might need to start planning for the future.

With Curry sidelined for the next few weeks with an oblique injury, the Warriors have struggled without him. Now, as the point guard made recent comments about retirement likely being right around the corner, the idea is that one of the best players of a generation is seriously eyeing winding down his NBA career.

Stephen Curry Retirement Talk Increases For Warriors

Amid his latest retirement talk with Slater, more on that in a minute, previous comments made by the superstar about the topic have popped back up.

Earlier in the offseason, it was Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints who reported that Curry wants to play 20 seasons with the Warriors, meaning that with his current two-year contract, when it runs out, he could very well enter retirement.

“Retirement is obviously on the horizon, but team sources told ClutchPoints that Curry has made it known multiple times throughout the years that he would like to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA. The 2025-26 season was his 17th year,” Siegel reported before Curry signed a new deal that would expire after his 20th year in the Bay Area.

“As reported back in May, Steph Curry’s goal has always been to reach 20 years in the NBA,” Siegel wrote in a post on X following the Warriors’ star’s latest comments to ESPN. “His current contract, which runs through the 2028-29 season, would allow him to achieve such at 40 years old.”

As reported back in May, Steph Curry’s goal has always been to reach 20 years in the NBA. His current contract, which runs through the 2028-29 season, would allow him to achieve such at 40 years old. https://t.co/i2lngyLxlR — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 17, 2026

That sentiment has been the same for a while, as Curry has made similar remarks over the past few years, and a report from all the way back in 2020 hints that 20 seasons with the Warriors has always been his plan, following the same path of Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks.

“I’ve always said I want to play as long as I can play at the level I want to be at and hopefully you can be in that position where you end it on your own terms. Whatever that means, hopefully that is closer to 40,” he said, per the Associated Press. “Wearing the same jersey for as long as I can, that’s a huge goal, for sure. It’s an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect.”

While the Warriors might still have a few more years left before a Curry retirement, the team has known that unsettling future will happen eventually at some point or another.

What Did Golden State’s Star Say About His Current Contract And Retirement?

The talk about a potential Curry retirement has been sparked back up by a new article published by Slater, in which Curry revealed his current contract is likely the last one he would sign in the NBA.

“I assumed that it would probably be one of, if not the last, contract I signed. I’m not afraid to say it,” Curry said. “But maybe I’ll surprise myself and want to keep going.”

Curry has consistently said injuries could play the biggest part in his retirement timeline, as he told Slater about the health concerns he’s dealt with over the past few years, as well as injuries to teammates like Jimmy Butler.

“I saw him go down, Jimmy [Butler] go down [in January]. You look at the calendar,” Curry said. “Then, you start thinking about more of the existential part of it. Will I have to deal with this the rest of my career? Is it something that will … what’s the word … will it diminish what I’m able to do on the court?”

“It sucks because it’s a part of your mortality,” he added, of the constant aging reminders. “Basketball mortality.”

Additionally, comments made in the summer of 2025 only prove his health could be a huge factor in when he decides his career will come to an end.

“The offseasons for me are the hardest,” Curry said to Complex in July of 2025. “Once you get into the 82 games, it’s repetition, it’s ‘you know what you need to do’…. The games are the most fun. If you get hurt in the middle of the season when you’re walking off the court and know something’s wrong with you, that’s the worst feeling in the world. All you’re thinking about is the rehab process.”

“Rehab is scary, and you don’t want to do it,” Curry said about walking off the court with an injury, referring to his hamstring strain two seasons ago. “So if I can get through offseasons, I feel like that’s the marker as to how long I can push it.”

Though he is currently injured after suffering a torn oblique less than a week before Slater’s latest article, Curry has been near the peak of his powers for Golden State this season. In 10 games, he is averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 50/45.7/98.7 shooting splits in only 26.4 minutes per appearance.

The Warriors have lost three games since Curry went down, and while he is one of the oldest players in the NBA, his value to the franchise has been clearer than ever in what is expected to be one of the final seasons of his illustrious career.