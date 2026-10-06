Stephen Curry Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Amid NBA Preseason

The Golden State Warriors dropped their first preseason game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Warriors struggled with their shot right out of the gate, but it was still a pretty close game in the end. Keaton Wagler hit the dagger late in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers a 104-101 win.

Stephen Curry, Brandon Williams, Graham Ike and Charles Bassey looked phenomenal, while Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg have some work to do.

Podziemski had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes but was 2-for-10 from the field. Lendeborg put up four points and nine rebounds but went 1-for-6 from the floor.

Curry on Podziemksi

Speaking to reporters after the game, Curry wasn’t worried about Podziemski’s performance.

Curry detailed what he liked about the 23-year-old guard’s training camp, as well as the improvements he saw.

“Same player, same talent,” Curry said via Luca Evans of The San Francisco Standard. “He looks like he’s in better shape. He looks a little stronger, a little quicker. And then it’s about putting all those skill sets together and making him be decisive on the court when he’s out there.”

“Shooting the shots he knows he’s supposed to shoot, not turning down threes if he’s open, making the right play,” he added. “I know he’s very determined. I know I talked to him during camp, and he said he had a great summer of making sure his body was right. He’s durable last year but building off of that foundation to be available for us. He’s obviously had a great camp, especially offensively. I want that to continue.”

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Podziemski was one of the Warriors’ best players at training camp.

Steve Kerr also praised Podziemski, who has until October 19 to agree on a rookie-scale contract extension with the Warriors.

Curry’s Advice to Lendeborg

One thing that Lendeborg lacked in his Warriors’ preseason debut was aggressiveness.

Curry shared some pretty good advice to Lendeborg, who is expected to play a major role for the Warriors this season.

“We don’t want anything passive, and I think he’s been answering that call early,” Curry said via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s not going to be perfect. He’s going to make mistakes. Similar to my rookie year, I got to play through that stuff early.”

Lendeborg, as well as Podziemski, get their chance for a bounce-back game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.