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Stephen Curry Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Amid NBA Preseason

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Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Brandin Podziemski #2 after a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 120-117 in the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors dropped their first preseason game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Warriors struggled with their shot right out of the gate, but it was still a pretty close game in the end. Keaton Wagler hit the dagger late in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers a 104-101 win.

Stephen Curry, Brandon Williams, Graham Ike and Charles Bassey looked phenomenal, while Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg have some work to do.

Podziemski had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes but was 2-for-10 from the field. Lendeborg put up four points and nine rebounds but went 1-for-6 from the floor.

Curry on Podziemksi

Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski
GettyStephen Curry #30 and Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Curry wasn’t worried about Podziemski’s performance.

Curry detailed what he liked about the 23-year-old guard’s training camp, as well as the improvements he saw.

“Same player, same talent,” Curry said via Luca Evans of The San Francisco Standard. “He looks like he’s in better shape. He looks a little stronger, a little quicker. And then it’s about putting all those skill sets together and making him be decisive on the court when he’s out there.”

“Shooting the shots he knows he’s supposed to shoot, not turning down threes if he’s open, making the right play,” he added. “I know he’s very determined. I know I talked to him during camp, and he said he had a great summer of making sure his body was right. He’s durable last year but building off of that foundation to be available for us. He’s obviously had a great camp, especially offensively. I want that to continue.”

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Podziemski was one of the Warriors’ best players at training camp.

Steve Kerr also praised Podziemski, who has until October 19 to agree on a rookie-scale contract extension with the Warriors.

Curry’s Advice to Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in the California Classic a NBA Summer League game at Chase Center on July 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

One thing that Lendeborg lacked in his Warriors’ preseason debut was aggressiveness.

Curry shared some pretty good advice to Lendeborg, who is expected to play a major role for the Warriors this season.

“We don’t want anything passive, and I think he’s been answering that call early,” Curry said via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s not going to be perfect. He’s going to make mistakes. Similar to my rookie year, I got to play through that stuff early.”

Lendeborg, as well as Podziemski, get their chance for a bounce-back game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Stephen Curry Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Amid NBA Preseason

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