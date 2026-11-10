Stephen Curry Drops Major Hint on Warriors Trade Deadline Plans

Veteran guard Stephen Curry may have hinted at the Golden State Warriors‘ plans ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline.

After leading the Warriors to their eighth straight win on Monday, Curry welcomed a potential reunion with Jordan Poole, calling him “top of the list” of former teammates he’d love to play with again.

“Jordan is at the top of the list,” Curry said of ex-teammates he’d want to play with again, via Joseph Dycus of The Mercury News.

“There aren’t many guys I’ve played with that I wouldn’t welcome back,” Curry added.

Curry’s comments followed a 138–87 blowout over Poole and the Pelicans, pushing the Warriors to 8–3. Curry poured in 25 points in just 21 minutes, while Poole managed seven points across 35 minutes off the bench for New Orleans.

Warriors, Jordan Poole Reunion?

Draymond Green — who infamously punched Poole during a 2022 Warriors practice — echoed Stephen Curry’s sentiments on a potential reunion.

“That would be incredible,” Green said of Poole returning to Golden State.

“That’s one of the one things I look back at my career and just kind of …,” he added, regretting his actions from 2022.

“I have no issue with that at all. I will never stand in the way of this organization thinking they can better themselves. The issue will never be me. Ever.”

Interestingly, Poole called the Warriors “home” when asked about a reunion.

“Yes … It just feels like home, you know?” he said of returning to Golden State.

“This is my last year on the deal. I’m a free agent at the end of the season. So you never really know what’s going to happen.”

Warriors Trade Deadline Plans

As Poole alluded to, he is in the final season of the four-year, $128M contract he signed with the Warriors in 2022. Hypothetically, Golden State could package Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis to target Poole before the trade deadline, though Porzingis’ situation makes a deal unlikely.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, moving Porzingis — who has stepped away from basketball due to a health issue — is Golden State’s top priority ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Latvian is owed $20M this season with $3M guaranteed next year, but the Warriors have been hesitant to attach draft capital to offload his contract. To that end, Golden State recently nixed a potential deal to bring in Myles Turner, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“While willing to give up Myles Turner for Porzingis’ contract, the Bucks have wanted draft compensation from the Warriors, something that isn’t on the table,” Siegel wrote.

“Golden State has held firm that if it were to absorb Turner’s contract for Porzingis and another player, presumably Moses Moody, the team would need extra compensation from Milwaukee.”