Stephen Curry’s Wife Provides Hope For Warriors Season

The Golden State Warriors are currently forecasted to be a lackluster team this season, which has fans wondering about the future of Stephen Curry. No one wants to see Curry ending his final years playing irrelevant basketball while still having All-Star performances quite often. Last season would have been another All-NBA season for Curry if injuries didn’t block him from reaching the minimum games.

Steph’s wife Ayesha provided a quote of optimism for Warriors fans moving forward:

“Steph is the hardest-working man in the room. He has no days off. He hasn’t stopped since last season ended. He’s ready… I think we’re going to be in for some fun surprises over the next couple of years.”

Mrs. Curry revealed that she expects fun surprises and relevant basketball for Steph to end his NBA career on a high note. Curry being this motivated to have an intense offseason of hard work shows a desire for a good upcoming season.

Golden State does have some decent talent with question marks, like Kristaps Porzingis and Yaxel Lendeborg needing to step up for best case seasons. Curry will need a lot of help for the Warriors to even make the play-in next season.

Best Case Season For Stephen Curry

The best scenario for Curry this season is to stay relatively healthy and play most of the season first and foremost. Curry will likely need the help of Jimmy Butler returning before Christmas as a dream target date. A second All-Star talent is badly needed, and Butler is nowhere near a certain to be his usual great self.

Beyond that, Steph Curry will be tasked more to have a role helping improve his teammates. Golden State has typically put good talent around Curry to ensure he only has to worry about his own game, but that isn’t the case this season.

Draymond Green will need to have a strong defensive year for the Warriors to stop other teams from outscoring their flawed offense. Porzingis staying healthy and Lendeborg proving he belongs in the league from day one would see Curry getting more help. All these variables are needed for the Warriors and Curry to have a good season.

Worst Case Season For Stephen Curry

The worst outcome for Curry would be to not make the All-Star Game nor the All-NBA team. Injuries always play a factor, but Curry was a top player last season when on the court. Brandin Podziemski is the only other main guard, and he’s not a threat to Curry’s role.

Other players on the team suffering from injuries or failing to improve would be the next worst concerns. Lackluster depth sees an older name like Al Horford and various flawed players on the bench in case the starters get injured.

Losing early in the season to fall behind in the seeding race would be another nightmare. The season feeling lost before Butler returns could delay his progression if there’s less reason to rush back. Steph wasting one of the final great years of his career is the worst case overall, but Ayesha believes he is going to achieve more before retirement.