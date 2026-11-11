Steve Kerr Playfully Dismisses Warriors Championship Talk Amid Win Streak

The Golden State Warriors begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday. They visit Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Warriors are on an eight-game winning streak, while the Rockets have been one of the best teams in the West this season. They have an identical record of 8-3 heading into tonight’s matchup.

The Rockets have won three of their last five matchups, dating back to February 13, 2025.

Steve Kerr on if the Warriors Are Title Contenders

Speaking on his postgame media availability last Monday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that one of their goals this season is to be a top-10 team on offense and defense.

One reporter told Kerr that 19 out of the last 25 NBA champions had a top-10 team on offense and defense, prompting a question about whether he thinks the Warriors are title contenders this season.

“Yes, you have to do that to win a championship,” Kerr said, smiling. “Doesn’t mean you’re going to, but so yes, write whatever you want, but just, you know?”

It’s too early to proclaim any team as championship contenders less than a month into the season. But if the Warriors continue winning and playing great basketball, making the playoffs is a possibility, and anything can happen in the postseason.

There weren’t a lot of expectations for the Warriors entering the season. They didn’t have the best summer, but a couple of their free agent signings, Georges Niang and Brandon Williams, have already made an impact.

Stephen Curry is also playing at an MVP level at the age of 38, while Yaxel Lendeborg has been better than expected.

Warriors Road Trip a Big Test

The Golden State Warriors beat three teams with a winning record in their eight-game winning streak. Their upcoming road trip is their first big test of the season.

After Wednesday’s game in Houston, they face the San Antonio Spurs as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stage. They then fly to Louisiana for a rematch against a possibly healthy New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors finish their road trip in back-to-back nights against the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. Four of the five teams on this trip have winning records, so it’s going to be a real challenge for Golden State.