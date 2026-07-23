Steve Kerr’s Role in Failed Warriors Trade for $179 Million Star Revealed

The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of Michael Porter Jr. advanced far enough at the February trade deadline that the front office considered surrendering a first-round pick. The deal never crossed the finish line because Steve Kerr did not want it, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor.

“Michael Porter Jr.? Sources say that Steve Kerr didn’t want MPJ in February, and there is little reason to believe he would want him now,” O’Connor wrote Wednesday.

That revelation supplies an important missing piece to Golden State’s previously reported negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported June 10 that the Warriors considered parting with a first-round pick for Porter in the hours before the deadline. Terance Mann also surfaced in expanded discussions, Scotto reported, but including him would have required a third team and complicated the framework.

The front office explored the price. Kerr ultimately appears to have decided the basketball fit did not justify paying it.

Warriors Have the Assets to Revisit Michael Porter Jr. Trade

Golden State can trade as many as two unprotected first-round picks, one protected first and four pick swaps. It is a meaningful collection of assets for a franchise trying to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window while preserving options for its eventual transition.

The Warriors have been reluctant to spend that currency without landing a transformative player.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater said Wednesday on NBA Today that Golden State has hesitated to entertain the enormous package the Washington Wizards could demand for Anthony Davis. Washington has rebuffed inquiries and intends to discuss an extension with Davis after he becomes eligible Aug. 6.

Porter would cost considerably less.

Davis is a 10-time All-Star and an elite two-way big man who could require Jimmy Butler’s contract and several premium draft assets. The Warriors’ willingness to consider one first-round pick for Porter reflects both his lower trade value and the more manageable scale of the gamble.

That makes Kerr’s opposition especially revealing.

Golden State did not walk away only because Brooklyn demanded an unreasonable haul. Its coach apparently remained unconvinced that Porter was the right player to pursue, even at a price well below what Davis would command.

Kerr’s influence over personnel decisions remains substantial after 12 seasons and four championships. If he did not believe Porter would elevate the Warriors in February, the forward’s continued availability is unlikely to change that conclusion.

Michael Porter Jr.’s Production Comes With Complications

Porter’s appeal is obvious.

At 6-foot-10, he possesses a rare blend of size, shooting and natural scoring ability. He averaged career highs of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 52 games for Brooklyn last season, shooting 46.3% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

The Warriors won only 37 games and too often asked Curry to generate offense against defenses constructed to stop him. Porter could punish opponents for sending extra attention toward Curry, shoot over smaller defenders and provide a scoring threat who does not need to dominate the ball.

The fit is not seamless.

Porter is not a dynamic playmaker, and his defensive limitations could become difficult to hide next to Curry. Kerr’s system requires constant movement, rapid reads and defensive versatility — areas that have never defined Porter’s game as clearly as his shooting.

His injury history also carries risk. A left hamstring strain ended Porter’s 2025-26 season in March after earlier ankle trouble, cutting short the most productive campaign of his career.

Porter will earn approximately $40.8 million in 2026-27, the final season of the five-year, $179.3 million contract he signed with Denver. He can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, leaving any acquiring team with another expensive decision.

Brooklyn has expressed no urgency to complete an extension, ensuring Porter’s name will remain in trade speculation. The Warriors have the assets to return to the table and could acquire him for substantially less than Davis.

Neither point resolves the central obstacle.

The front office saw enough value to discuss a first-round pick. Kerr, according to O’Connor, did not see enough to approve the move. Unless the coach’s evaluation changes, Golden State has little reason to revive the pursuit.